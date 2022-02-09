SMITHFIELD – The Johnston/North Providence co-op girls’ basketball team kicked off a four-game week on the wrong foot on Sunday afternoon, as the co-op squad suffered a 57-30 loss to Smithfield High on the Sentinels’ campus.
The Sentinels, who improved to 7-6 in Division II play, received banaced scoring from sophomore Krista Kasbarian (12 points), senior Kim Boisvert (nine), and sophomore Caitlin Kelley (eight).
Johnston/NP, which fell to 3-11, received nine points each from its senior co-captains, North Providence’s Alena Rizzo and Johnston’s Emily Iannuccilli. They also teamed up to grab 14 rebounds, and Iannuccilli also added four steals.
The co-op team, which was scheduled to visit Moses Brown on Tuesday night, will host Mount Hope on Thursday at 7 p.m. at North Providence High and Juanita Sanchez on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Johnston High.
Next Monday at 6 p.m., Johnston/NP will wrap up its regular season with a game at Mount Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.