PROVIDENCE – The senior co-captains on the Johnston/North Providence co-op girls’ basketball team, North Providence’s Alena Rizzo and Johnston’s Emily Iannuccilli, wrapped up their high school careers in style by helping lead their squad to a 51-29 victory over Mount Pleasant High last Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Kilties’ gym.
Rizzo scored nine points and added five rebounds for Johnston/NP, which snapped a five-game losing streak and ended its season with a 4-14 record in Division II action. Iannuccilli also had a fine all-around game with eight points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
North Providence freshman Lusi Hagopian also enjoyed one of her best games of the season with nine points, four steals, and four rebounds.
Johnston’s Ava Waterman and Stephanie Bruno added six points each, and North Providence’s Andrea Vasquez, Catie Nicolo, and Graycen Pappas also contributed key baskets down the stretch.
