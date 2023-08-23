The 2023 Junior Division, 13-15-year-olds, RBI Champions, MWH Constructors after defeating Collette, 2-0, Monday evening at Slater Park. MWH Constructors were the first place team at 8-1. From left, Brayden Beaudreau, Eli Quackenbush, J.J. Renault, Gabe Ferreira, assistant coach Vin Enright, Tommy Coutant, Chris Charbanneau, Luke Wesner, John Roodhouse, Cameron Boudreau, head coach Matt Ferreira, Elijah Morais and Alex Enright.
The 2023 Junior Division RBI Champion MVP is MWH Constructors starting pitcher J.J. Renault. He pitched a complete game, giving up no runs, one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters in the 2-0 win over Collette.
The 2023 Junior Division, 13-15-year-olds, RBI Champions, MWH Constructors after defeating Collette, 2-0, Monday evening at Slater Park. MWH Constructors were the first place team at 8-1. From left, Brayden Beaudreau, Eli Quackenbush, J.J. Renault, Gabe Ferreira, assistant coach Vin Enright, Tommy Coutant, Chris Charbanneau, Luke Wesner, John Roodhouse, Cameron Boudreau, head coach Matt Ferreira, Elijah Morais and Alex Enright.
The 2023 Junior Division RBI Champion MVP is MWH Constructors starting pitcher J.J. Renault. He pitched a complete game, giving up no runs, one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters in the 2-0 win over Collette.
PAWTUCKET – There wasn’t a lot of offense in the Pawtucket RBI Baseball League’s Junior Division (ages 13-15) championship game on Monday night at Slater Park, so MWH Constructors took advantage of some Collette errors to plate a couple of runs and held on for a 2-0 victory.
MWH Constructors was the first-place team at 8-1 and had defeated Palagi’s Ice Cream in the semifinals, 6-0. Collette was the second seed at 6-3 and had made the finals last year, only to come up short against B&M Catering.
After playing together for years throughout the Junior RBI ranks and other tournaments, the MWH Constructors team was ready to win a championship.
“It feels great,” said MWH Constructors head coach Matt Ferreira. “These kids earned it. They played well all year. We have a tight-knit group that has been together for a while. They played on like four or five different teams together, so they know each other well. It was nice to get a team victory and being with all their buddies.”
This year, there was a record number of 12-year-olds who opted to play up in the ages 13-15 division to see playing time on the big diamond. MWH Constructors had about four 12-year-old players, who for the first time, played on a high school field and also won a championship.
MWH’s starting pitcher, J.J. Renault, received the championship’s MVP award after the game. He stayed within the required pitch count to pitch a complete-game one-hit shutout. He struck out 11 batters and walked two.
“I’ve seen (Renault) play for the past four or five years and he’s a stud,” Ferreira said. “As long as he keeps his head down and focuses and plays hard the way he’s doing, the sky is the limit for him.”
Collette had an opportunity to score in the top of the third inning by loading the bases with two outs, but Renault ended that threat by striking out the next batter on a called third strike.
The backwards Ks were in abundance Monday night for both teams. Collette struck out 11 times, eight of them on called third strikes. MWH struck out 13 times, six of them looking.
Jeremy Torres was on the hill for Collette, but was forced out in the fifth inning after hitting the 95-pitch count limit. Before the fifth, he had given up just one run.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, number three hitter Noah Ferreira knocked a base hit to right, and the next batter, Alex Enright, reached on a throwing error that allowed Ferreira to score the game’s first run.
Over the next three innings, Torres gave up just a walk while striking out seven, but MWH’s second run came in the fifth.
With one out, Gabe Ferreira reached on an infield hit, and with two outs, Braydon Beaudreau singled to right. Torres then reached a 1-2 count on Tommy Coutant before being pulled. Jaiden Mills relieved Torres, but walked Coutant to load the bases and then walked Luke Wesner to force in Ferreira for the 2-0 lead.
“The winning is a plus, but it’s not really about that,” the MWH coach said. “It’s really about the kids, and like I said, they are all good friends, so even if they didn’t get the win, it was still a great summer. Playing for the Boys & Girls Club is a great experience and we should get more kids to come out and play.”
The MWH coach also enjoyed the chance to coach two of his sons.
“I have my oldest son and my middle child playing on the same team,” he said. “It’s a great experience. It’s also great playing against a great coach and kids we play baseball with and against. Winning is great, but at the end, just playing baseball in the summertime is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.