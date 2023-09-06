PAWTUCKET – As summer starts to come to an end, it’s time for Friday Night Lights, but not those Friday Night Lights.
It’s not football being played at the Hank Soar Athletic Complex each Friday during the fall, but rather, it’s co-ed kickball, and it’s not for kids, but for adults.
The CLUBWAKA (World Adult Kickball Association) R.I. Thunder Kickball League came to Pawtucket in the fall of 2012, and there has been a fall and a spring season ever since.
This fall season was supposed to start on the final weekend in August, but rain derailed that plan. Instead, the league opened its season last Friday.
Instead of using the three full softball fields, each game is set up in the outfield of each field, with two games taking place on each field. Last Friday at around 6:30 p.m., Rhode Island league commissioner Gina Beretta was seen lining the fields and adding the bases.
Beretta, who lives in Bristol, has been a part of the league since it came back in the fall of 2020 after the COVID pandemic forced the spring season to be canceled.
“My first team was called Fresh Kicks of Ball Air, and that was really fun,” she said. “My friend Gianna got me into it, and I just kind of fell in love with it from there. I met a lot of awesome people and made a lot of new friends.”
Not long into her playing tenure, Beretta took over as commissioner.
“Past commissioners had talked to me, and the current commissioner wanted some help, as she was moving up to the general manager position at the time and wanted somebody to take over the league part of it,” Beretta said. “Some people in the league thought I would be really good at it.”
And she’s been at the helm ever since.
“I haven’t changed too, too much,” she said. “I brought back some things that they hadn’t done in a while. I fought for letting subs be a thing rather than just forfeiting. We do charity events in tournaments that are headed by certain teams, and we raise money for those charities.”
Last Friday, the theme was a luau, and the league was raising money to give to the relief funds for the Maui wildfires.
Teams have changed over time, as people have come and left, and some have returned. Beretta is now on the team Ball and Oates, and they were facing Pawtucket Fried Kickin’, which is co-captained by Pawtucket natives Sean McClelland and Nate Rebello and playing in its 22nd season.
While some teams have been around for a while, the most dominant one still seems to be PFK, which has won 14 championships.
“I would say the same four core people (on the team) are myself, Nate, Mark Sharkey and Matt McClelland, my brother,” McClelland added. “Over the last five or six seasons, it’s been the same people, but those four in general have been here the longest.”
McClelland is a physical education teacher, so being to drawn to a kickball league just made sense to him.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “We have fun doing it. There’s definitely good competition and we’re just having a blast.”
The main goals of this league are to have fun and meet new people.
“Relationships have started here,” Beretta said. “We’re so far into it now, we’re coming up on our 11th year, and we’ve had people who met in the league, got married, and had kids. It’s amazing. Last year, we had a proposal on the field, so that was pretty amazing. Actually, we’ve had a couple of proposals on the field.”
“I’m just trying to make it fun for everyone,” she added. “I have been the commissioner of some of our biggest seasons, people-wise. Last season, we had 15 teams and a little over 250 participants. This season, we’re a little behind; we’re at like 227, but sometimes, we’ll get late entries.”
They also held a summer draft season and Beretta said they could bring that back next year.
At the start of the fall season, the Thunder have 14 teams, and Beretta said having an even number makes scheduling games easier. Each team will play nine games a season, some playing doubleheaders. The first round of games takes place at 7 p.m. on Fridays, and the second games are at 8 p.m. Beretta said on Friday nights, they are usually at Hank Soar Complex from 6:30 p.m. to probably 9:30 p.m.
“And then we go to a bar together, the Fountain Street Grille at LeFoyer here in Pawtucket,” she said.
Already having a rainout means there will be no break from the regular season to the playoffs. Beretta said they will play their regular-season finales on Friday night, and then return to the field the following morning at 9 a.m. for the playoffs.
As for the World Adult Kickball Association, “we have leagues that do tournaments all over the country,” Beretta said. “Our biggest one is in October and it’s in Las Vegas, it’s called WAKApalooza. It’s a four-day event, but they have all different levels of kickball being played. I’ve gone twice and I’ve been a national champion twice.”
Columbus Day weekend is when WAKApalooza takes place, so the Thunder will have an off-weekend. They also take a weekend off during the spring as well.
“(The league) just gives adults an excuse to be kids again,” Beretta said. “Anytime I tell new people that I run a kickball league, they think it’s the coolest thing ever. We keep it fun and exciting for everyone.”
She added, “Having people tell me that joining this league was life-changing for them is so rewarding. And I feel like my life’s been changed since joining the league. I’ve met so many awesome people, like-minded and completely different from me, and I’ve learned a lot from them.”
For more information about the World Adult Kickball Association and WAKApalooza, visit https://clubwaka.com/.
