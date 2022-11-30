WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. – St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego remained unbeaten in cross country last Saturday, but his latest victory was one that no runner in the history of the Saints’ program had ever accomplished.
Kipyego topped a field of 249 runners from eight states at the Nike Cross Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., as he overcame a hilly 3.1-mile course and delivered a strong kick in the final 1,000 meters to clock a time of 15:34.6 that topped the runner-up finisher by 1 1/2 seconds.
The victory allowed to Iowa State University-bound runner to qualify for Saturday’s prestigious Nike Cross Nationals at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, Ore., and he became the third SRA runner to qualify for this race, joining current SRA head coach and 1989 graduate Chris Magill and 1993 graduate Keith Woodman in the select group.
Two of Kipyego’s teammates also took part in the race, as junior Jeremiah Rocha took 94th place in a time of 17:33.8 and sophomore Noah VanHorn placed 135th in 18:04.5.
In the girls’ race, SRA junior Rory Sullivan also etched her name in the program’s record books for delivering the best finish by a member of the girls’ team. She took 12th place out of 122 runners in a time of 19:35.4 that landed her Second-Team All-Region honors, but missed qualifying for the national meet by 14.3 seconds. Her classmate, Chandaniey Boyce, placed 40th in 20:32.2.
