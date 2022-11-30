WAPPINGER FALLS, N.Y. – St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego remained unbeaten in cross country last Saturday, but his latest victory was one that no runner in the history of the Saints’ program had ever accomplished.

Kipyego topped a field of 249 runners from eight states at the Nike Cross Northeast Regionals at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., as he overcame a hilly 3.1-mile course and delivered a strong kick in the final 1,000 meters to clock a time of 15:34.6 that topped the runner-up finisher by 1 1/2 seconds.

