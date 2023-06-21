Devan Kipyego wins the boys' mile
Buy Now

St. Raphael Academy graduate Devan Kipyego, who will continue his academic and athletic career this fall at Iowa State University, competed last Saturday at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia and won the boys’ mile in a time of 4:04.78.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams wrapped up their sensational seasons last weekend on two of the nation’s biggest stages – the Adidas National Championships in Greensboro, N.C. and the New Balance National Championship in Philadelphia – and saw their biggest star conclude his phenomenal high school career with a national championship.

Iowa State University-bound runner Devan Kipyego became a five-time All-American and a two-time national champion last Saturday night at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field by taking first place in the boys’ Championship Division mile in a time of 4:04.78 that topped the runner-up finisher by 1.28 seconds.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.