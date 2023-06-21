St. Raphael Academy graduate Devan Kipyego, who will continue his academic and athletic career this fall at Iowa State University, competed last Saturday at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia and won the boys’ mile in a time of 4:04.78.
PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams wrapped up their sensational seasons last weekend on two of the nation’s biggest stages – the Adidas National Championships in Greensboro, N.C. and the New Balance National Championship in Philadelphia – and saw their biggest star conclude his phenomenal high school career with a national championship.
Iowa State University-bound runner Devan Kipyego became a five-time All-American and a two-time national champion last Saturday night at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field by taking first place in the boys’ Championship Division mile in a time of 4:04.78 that topped the runner-up finisher by 1.28 seconds.
Three days earlier, the 17-time state champion had competed against some of the best high school runners in the boys’ mile at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle and finished eighth in a time of 4:17.60. But in last Saturday’s race, he overcame another tough field by taking the leap on the third lap and never looked back. In the final 100 meters, he extended his lead by more than a half second.
Kipyego, who won the national title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase at last spring’s meet, also took eighth place the following afternoon in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:51.20 that was only 0.46 of a second away from a top-eight finish.
The fun began last Friday afternoon at the Adidas meet at North Carolina A&T State University’s Truist Stadium, as sophomore Alex Ramos and senior Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo competed in the boys’ Championship Division javelin. Ramos took eighth place with a 152-foot throw, and Rodriguez-Cepparo placed 21st with a throw of 118 feet, 10 inches.
Meanwhile, back in Philadelphia, the girls’ distance medley team of juniors Rory Sullivan and Chandaniey Boyce and sophomores Jayla Grimes and Faith Perry ran in the Rising Stars Division and finished fifth in a time of 12:34.97.
Sullivan also returned to the track two days later to run in the Rising Stars’ mile, and she placed 13th in 5:03.26. That broke her school record, which she set at the previous week’s Adrian Martinez Classic in Concord, Mass., by 0.97 of a second.
