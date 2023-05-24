NARRAGANSETT – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ outdoor track and field team delivered an incredible performance at Sunday afternoon’s Class C championship meet at Narragansett High that not only saw the Saints capture their third straight class title, but also do so with a team-record 150 points that topped the runner-up school, Moses Brown, by 35.5 points.
Head coach Chris Magill reported that this was the first time in school history that the SRA boys swept the Class C cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field titles in the same scholastic year.
Several of the athletes who helped make the last two championships possible again played big roles in the Saints’ three-peat, especially Iowa State University-bound senior Devan Kipyego, who scored 36 points by winning the 800 meters in a time of 2:01.63, the 1,500 in 4:08.20, and the 3,000 in 8:35.60, and taking third place in the 400 in 51.73 seconds.
Kipyego, who also won the 800, 1,500, and 3,000 at last year’s meet, led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 that also saw senior Pedro Mayol finish second in a time of 2:02.77 and junior Jeremiah Rocha place third in 2:03.13.
SRA also produced 23 points in the 1,500, as Rocha again took third place (4:10.79), sophomore Noah Vanhorn finished fifth (4:20.45), and senior Andrew Worden was sixth (4:20.67).
In the jumps, senior Ethan McCann-Carter captured the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap and finished second in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2 3/4 inches that was just three inches off the winning jump. Sophomore Damien Ocampo also placed fourth in the triple jump (39-2 3/4), and his classmate, Ian Bing, placed fifth in the long (21-2) and triple (38-9) jumps.
The shot put saw the Saints add 17 points, as senior Moses Meus placed second (45-9 1/2), junior Khamari Brown finished third (40-8) and senior Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo took sixth place (38-6).
The Saints also scored 15 points in the relay events, and two teams placed third in their races. The 4x100 squad of junior Aaron Julius, sophomore Devan Tavares, freshman Noah Rivas, and Mayol finished in 45.64 seconds, while the 4x800 team of freshmen Joseph McFarland and Elias Wilson, Worden, and Rocha turned in a time of 8:41.01.
Tavares also finished fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.41 seconds) and fifth in the 400 (52.24), and also taking the fourth and fifth places in the javelin were Rodriguez-Cepparo (127-4) and senior Jaden Miranda (126-1).
The girls’ team also had an excellent meet that saw the Saints score 91 points and place second in the standings to four-time defending champion Moses Brown, which amassed 151.5. The Saints produced just 36 points and finished sixth in last year’s meet.
Junior Rory Sullivan led the way for the Saints by taking runner-up honors in the 3,000 in a time of 10:40.36 and helping the 4x800 relay squad of senior Tyla Forbes, junior Chandaniey Boyce, and sophomore Jayla Grimes also place second in 4:23.79.
Boyce added 12 points by also finishing third in the 800 (2:29.73) and 1,500 (4:59.65); Grimes placed fourth in the 200 (28.17 seconds) and 400 (1:03.43), and sophomore Faith Perry, took fourth in the 1,500 (5:06.18) and fifth in the 800 (2:32.52).
In the throwing events, junior Gemma D’Orazio took second place in the shot put (33-9 3/4) and fourth in the discus (91-4), while her classmate, Samantha Superczynski, placed in the top six in three events, including the shot put, where she finished third (31-10).
In the Class B meet at Portsmouth High, Shea junior Tyrell O’Connell seized the boys’ 100-meter dash in 11.09 seconds and the 200 in 22.99, and in the Class A meet at Coventry High, Tolman senior Younton Doe won the 400 in 51.05 seconds.
Several of these athletes will be back in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 3, at Mount Pleasant’s Conley Stadium. The field events will kick off the meet at 12:45 p.m., and the track events will begin at 2 p.m. But before that meet, the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational and the girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
