PROVIDENCE – The. St. Raphael Academy boys’ outdoor track and field team has never captured a state team title in its proud history, but at last Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Brown Stadium, the Saints came close to upending the two private schools that have occupied the top of the standings for the past three seasons.
But once all 19 events were in the books, the Saints found themselves in third place out of 26 schools with 57 points, 22 less than the eventual champion, La Salle Academy, and nine less than the team that had won the last three state titles, Bishop Hendricken.
The Saints’ finish in the standings and point total were their highest since the 1989 state meet, which saw SRA score 75 points to finish in second place behind Hendricken. And like that team from 33 years ago, the Saints sent several athletes to the awards podium and saw a few of them come away with state championships.
As expected, junior phenom Devan Kipyego captured multiple events, and his most exciting of the bunch came in the 800 meters. He trailed for most of the race, but came back strong in the final laps and ended up crossing the finish line in a meet-record time of 1:51.32 that topped the second-place finisher, Portsmouth senior Kaden Kluth, by 0.17 of a second.
Kipyego also won a thriller in the 1,500, as he clocked a time of 3:57.88 that edged South Kingstown senior Antonio Capalbo by 0.43 of a second, but in his final event, the 3,000, he was unable to snare a third title, as his second-place time of 8:40.64 was 4.07 seconds slower than Cumberland senior Henry Dennen, who broke a school record with his winning time.
Kipyego also ran the anchor leg of the Saints’ meet-opening 4x800 relay squad that took first place in a time of 8:03.17. Among the members of that team was senior Josh Farrell, who immediately after the race, sprinted out of the stadium and to his graduation ceremony, which started at 2:30 p.m.
Also striking gold in the field events was junior Ethan McCann-Carter, who won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 9 1/2 inches that was 11 inches farther than the runner-up jumper, Smithfield senior Jaden Saunders.
McCann-Carter added nine more points by placing second in the long jump with a leap of 21-8 1/4, which was 1 1/4 inches shy of the winning jump turned in by Classical senior Marquis Buchanan, and sixth in the high jump with a six-foot clearance.
In the girls’ meet, SRA senior Elizabeth Murphy came back from her graduation in time to finish second in the high jump with a five-foot leap. Sophomore Chandaniey Boyce also took eighth place in the 1,500 in a time of 5:08.97.
The Saints are expected to send six or seven athletes to the New England championship meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn.
