The runners on the St. Raphael Academy boys’ 4x800 relay team, from left, seniors Pedro Mayol and Devan Kipyego, sophomore Devan Tavares, and junior Jeremiah Rocha, stand atop the awards podium with their state championship medals after capturing the opening event of last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Championships. The relay team, which also took first place in the last two state meets, clocked a time of 8:08.42 that topped the runner-up squad from Moses Brown by 6.86 seconds.
St. Raphael Academy senior Ethan McCann-Carter takes to the air in the boys’ long jump during last Saturday afternoon’s state meet at Conley Stadium. McCann-Carter, who won the state title in the triple jump last season, took first place in the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 3/4 inches that clinched the event by nearly a foot.
Above, Tolman High senior Younton Doe, left, falls short in his bid to capture the 400-meter run at last Saturday’s state meet, as Chariho junior Elias Sposato, right, raises his arms in victory as he crosses the finish line. Doe settled for second place in a time of 50.42 seconds that was 0.33 of a second behind Sposato. Right, St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego, shown running in the anchor leg of last Saturday’s 4x800 relay race, captured the 15th and 16th state titles in his phenomenal high school career by helping the Saints win that race and then defending his RIIL championship in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:54.20.
Tolman senior Younton Doe, third from left, falls short in his bid to win the 400-meter run at last Saturday's state meet, as Chariho junior Elias Sposato, third from right, raises his arms in victory as he crosses the finish line. Doe settled for second place in a time of 50.42 seconds that was just 0.33 of a second behind Sposato.
PROVIDENCE – The good news for all the middle distance and distance runners at last Saturday afternoon’s RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships was that St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego was not going to enter – and possibly win – four individual events like he did during last indoor season’s state meet.
Instead, the Iowa State University-bound All-American runner only competed in the boys’ 800-meter runs and on the Saints’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams, and he was able to exit Mount Pleasant High’s Conley Stadium with the 15th and 16th state titles of his remarkable high school career.
After anchoring the 4x800 relay team of senior Pedro Mayol, junior Jeremiah Rocha, and sophomore Devan Tavares to a meet-opening victory in a time of 8:08.42, Kipyego handily defended his RIIL title in the 800 by winning that event in 1:54.20.
The 4x800 team, which also took first place in the last two state meets, topped the runner-up squad from Moses Brown by 6.86 seconds, and Kipyego, who set the meet record in the 800 at last year’s meet in 1:51.32, won this year’s event by 3.56 seconds.
Kipyego was less than 48 hours removed from competing in the 1,500-meter run at the HOKA Festival of Miles at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis, and the previous Saturday, he took on some of the country’s top milers at the RunningLane Track Championships at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville, Ala.
In the RunningLane meet, he took first place in the boys’ mile in a time of 4:03.65. That race saw 10 of its 14 runners clock times under 4:15 – and seven finish in 4:10 – and Kipyego capture the race by 0.2 of a second and with the fourth-best time in the meet’s history.
While a lot of attention at last week’s RIIL meet was on Kipyego, his classmate, Ethan McCann-Carter, quietly captured the state title in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 3/4 inches that clinched the event by 11 3/4 inches, and he took third place in the high jump with a 6-foot-2 leap.
McCann-Carter, who will continue his football career this fall at the University of Rhode Island, was the state champion in the triple jump and runner-up finisher in the long jump at last spring’s state meet.
Almost capturing a state title, and becoming the first Tolman High athlete in recent memory to strike gold, was senior Younton Doe in the 400. Doe placed second in a time of 50.42 seconds that was just 0.33 of a second behind the winner, Chariho junior Elias Sposato.
Claiming third place in the 100-meter dash was Shea High junior Tyrell O’Connell, who clocked a time of 11.43 seconds that was only 0.02 of a second behind the runner-up sprinter, Cranston West junior Alonso Parker-Sharpe, but 0.22 behind the winner, La Salle senior Jared Gibbons.
O’Connell, who was trying to become the first Shea sprinter to win an RIIL title since Jaylen Smith in 2019, also finished fifth in the 200 in a time of 23.48 seconds that was only 1.02 seconds shy of the winning time.
The team standings saw Hendricken capture the state title with 113 points and the Saints place fifth with 45, just two fewer than the third-place squad, Cumberland. SRA also saw another senior who will join the URI football team this fall, Moses Meus, take sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 46-11 1/2.
Placing seventh for the Saints was the 4x400 relay team of sophomore Daniel Akan-Disu, Kipyego, Mayol, and Tavares, which posted a time of 3:37.76, and Tavares in the 400, whose time was 51.65 seconds, and finishing eighth in the 1,000 in a 2:01.44 time was Mayol.
In the girls’ meet, the Saints received a stellar meet from junior Rory Sullivan, who placed third in the 1,500 (4:41.13) and sixth in the 800 (2:23.50).
Sullivan, Doe, O’Connell, and several members of the SRA boys’ team will be back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the 76th annual New England Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine.
