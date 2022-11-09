GLOCESTER – For the past four seasons, the St. Raphael Academy cross country program has seen its share of runners earn All-State honors – and its boys’ squad claim back-to-back sixth-place finishes in 2019 and ‘20 – on the state’s biggest stage, the RIIL Championships, at Ponaganset High’s pristine 3.1-mile course.

But at last Saturday afternoon’s championship meet, the program treasured its finest meet in more than a quarter century, and that’s just not because its superstar runner, Devan Kipyego, repeated as the boys’ individual champion.

