St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego, #240, closes his eyes and gets ready to motor past Bishop Hendricken senior Troy Silvestri as they exit the woods near the end of the third mile of last Saturday’s state championship meet. Kipyego repeated as a state champion by posting a time of 15:39.3 that topped Silvestri by 5.5 seconds.
A year after taking 67th place in the girls' race at the state championship meet, Pawtucket resident and St. Raphael Academy junior Chandaniey Boyce earned Second-Team All-State honors at last weekend's RIIL meet by placing ninth out of 129 runners in a time of 19:35.9.
GLOCESTER – For the past four seasons, the St. Raphael Academy cross country program has seen its share of runners earn All-State honors – and its boys’ squad claim back-to-back sixth-place finishes in 2019 and ‘20 – on the state’s biggest stage, the RIIL Championships, at Ponaganset High’s pristine 3.1-mile course.
But at last Saturday afternoon’s championship meet, the program treasured its finest meet in more than a quarter century, and that’s just not because its superstar runner, Devan Kipyego, repeated as the boys’ individual champion.
After a three-year absence, the boys’ squad is heading to the New England championship meet, thanks to the Saints’ fourth-place showing in the team standings that’s their best finish in 21 years.
But the Saints won’t be alone on their bus ride back to Ponaganset for this Saturday morning’s regional event. For the first time since 1994, the girls’ team will also be New England-bound, courtesy of their sixth-place finish in their race.
“Two teams going to New Englands?” asked SRA head coach Chris Magill, whose boys will run at 11:30 a.m., and the girls 45 minutes later. “I couldn’t be happier. It’s a long season, but we timed it right, and to get two teams to New Englands – and that’s the barometer – is just amazing. And to have a two-time state champion and five All-State runners? It’s a great day to be a Saint.”
Magill was truly proud of his five runners who became All-Staters by placing among the top 20 in their respective races, especially Kipyego. A week after threatening to break Ponaganset’s course record at the Class C meet with a time of 15:06.3 that was 10 seconds shy of the mark, Kipyego outlasted a field of 138 runners with his winning time of 15:39.3, which held off the second-place finisher, Bishop Hendricken senior Troy Silvestri, by 5.5 seconds.
As for repeating as a state champion, “I kind of knew coming into this race that I was going to be,” he added. “I slowed down a lot in the first mile. I saw (Magill) and I said, ‘I’m not going for (the course record) today. I wanted to save my energy and conserve it for my next race.”
Nevertheless, Silvestri stayed with Kipyego throughout the race until they exited the woods with nearly a quarter mile to go, “and I knew I was going to make my move on that turn (next to the tennis courts), and I didn’t hold back,” he added.
“I’m so proud of him,” added Magill. “We’re going to get cooler conditions (at the New England meet), and I’m going to take the restrictor plates off him.”
Cracking the top 20 in the boys’ race and clocking personal-best times to land Third-Team All-State honors were sophomore Noah Vanhorn, who claimed 18th place in a time of 16:41.6, and junior Jeremiah Rocha, who finished 19th in 16:47.1.
Also placing in the top 60 were Shea senior Joel DaCruz, who took 31st place in 17:04.9; SRA senior Pedro Mayol, who placed 39th in 17:24.2, and SRA senior Andrew Worden, who finished 60th in 18:00.6.
The Saints ended the meet with 133 points, just nine more than third-place Cumberland. As expected, Hendricken repeated as state champions by placing its top five runners among the top 15 and ending the meet with 46 points, and La Salle Academy took second place with 89.
As for the SRA girls, they placed sixth with 191 points – 20 less than seventh-place Westerly – to earn their elusive New England berth. The Saints also saw junior Rory Sullivan garner First-Team All-State honors by taking third place out of 129 runners in a time of 19:03.0, and her classmate, Chandaniey Boyce, grab Second-Team honors by placing ninth in 19:35.9.
While the Saints were missing their number five runner, “they gave their hearts and they still pulled it out,” Magill said of his squad’s sixth-place finish. Cracking the top 70 were sophomore Faith Perry, who took 32nd place in 21:21.3, and junior Lindsay Cobb, who placed 69th in 22:41.2.
