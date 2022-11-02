GLOCESTER – Repeating as the Class C individual champion, and doing so with an excellent time that threatened to break the course record at Ponaganset High’s scenic 3.1-mile course, was fine and dandy with St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego.
But experiencing his team’s second Class C title in the last four years, and the fifth in the program’s proud history?
“This is great,” said Kipyego. “The last two years, we came up very short, so it was time to come back, and a lot of guys stepped up. We all fought for each other and we had each other’s backs, and I think that was the biggest thing.”
Smithfield High had captured the last two Class C titles, but only topped the Saints by a mere two points last season and six in the 2020 class meet.
But in last Saturday morning’s meet, on a gorgeous day for running, the Saints took charge by grabbing four of the top 13 places in the 94-man race and ending up with 58 points, the same total that Smithfield had when the Sentinels won their last two titles.
East Greenwich, which saw its top three runners crack the top 10, took second place with 68 points, while the defending champion Sentinels placed third with 81.
Kipyego, who was named the state’s Gatorade Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and Track & Field Athlete of the Year as a junior, easily won the race with his time of 15:06.3 that was a whopping 49.1 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher, East Greenwich senior Nick Martin.
More impressively, Kipyego clocked the second-fastest time on the Chieftains’ legendary course and did his best to zero in on the record set by former La Salle Academy standout and current Providence College runner D.J. Principe, who established the course record with his time of 14:56.09 at the state meet in 2016.
“I wanted to get the course record, but obviously I didn’t get it,” said Kipyego, who admitted that “I don’t think I’m going to really go for time,” at this week’s state meet back at Ponaganset. “I’m just going to go out and race and not look for any records. But overall, I’m happy today, just knowing that we have a Class C championship.”
The Saints’ next finisher was senior Pedro Mayol, who placed ninth in a time of 16:38.0 and won a spirited sprint to the finish line with East Greenwich sophomore Luke Allen, who was 0.2 of a second behind Mayol.
The Saints then put a firm grasp on the team title when junior Jeremiah Rocha (16:48.9) and sophomore Noah Vanhorn (16:59.2) swiped the 12th and 13th places with personal-best times, and senior Andrew Worden clinched it by placing 23rd in 17:38.2. Also placing in the top 30 was SRA sophomore Alex Ramos, who took 28th place in 17:55.9.
In the girls’ Class C race, the Saints came very close to winning their first championship since 1993. With juniors Rory Sullivan and Chandaniey Boyce taking the second and third places in a field of 93 runners to lead the way, SRA scored 74 points, but Westerly tallied 69 to claim its first class title since 2006.
As expected, Moses Brown superstar Sophia Gorriaran won the race in a time of 18:28.3, but 29.2 seconds behind her was Sullivan, and clocking a personal-best time of 19:07.0 was Boyce.
After Westerly placed three runners in the top dozen, SRA sophomore Faith Perry took 14th place in a PR time of 21:15.1. Junior Lindsay Cobb (25th place, 22:02.9) and sophomore Jaala Smith (29th, 23:31.6) rounded out the Saints’ scorers with PR times, but Westerly sewed up the championship by grabbing the 17th and 34th places.
Both the SRA boys’ and girls’ teams will now shift their attention to the state meet, with the boys’ race starting at 2:15 p.m. and the girls’ race taking place 45 minutes later. Also competing in the boys’ race is Shea senior Joel DaCruz, who earned a return trip to the meet by placing ninth out of 90 runners in the Class B meet in 17:20.8.
Also placing among the top 60 in the Class B boys’ race were Tolman senior Giovanni Alves (47th place, PR of 19:42.0), Shea freshman Jahmel Rodrigues (55th, 20:14.3), Central Falls senior Rafa DePina (59th, PR of 20:44.5), and Shea senior Isaiah DaGraca Lopes (60th, 20:57.7).
In the girls’ race, the top runners were Davies junior Aaliyah Sullivan (52nd, 26:33.7), Shea freshman Janyaha Delgado (54th, 27:14.9), and Shea sophomore Nizari Zayas (55th, 27:29.8). Those three times were personal records.
