St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego, shown on his way to victory in last November’s state championship meet at Ponaganset High, enjoyed an eventful 72 hours that not only saw him help lead the Saints’ indoor track and field team to a first-place finish at last Saturday’s Northern Division championship meet, but also repeat as the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy boys' indoor track and field team will be a heavy favorite to repeat as Class C champions at this Saturday's 3:30 p.m. meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

That was evident at last Saturday's Northern Division championship meet at the PCTA facility, as the Saints, who took third place in last year's meet, amassed 184.5 points to top the defending division champion, Cumberland, by 11.

