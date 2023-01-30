PROVIDENCE – The St. Raphael Academy boys' indoor track and field team will be a heavy favorite to repeat as Class C champions at this Saturday's 3:30 p.m. meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
That was evident at last Saturday's Northern Division championship meet at the PCTA facility, as the Saints, who took third place in last year's meet, amassed 184.5 points to top the defending division champion, Cumberland, by 11.
The division title was the fourth in the last five divisional meets for the Saints, and SRA's 184.5 points were the most in this meet since Cumberland racked up 209 in the 2005 meet.
The bulk of the Saints' points came in the 3,000, 1,000, and long jump, as they grabbed four of the top eight places in those events to total 70 points, and the relays, as SRA won two of the three races and finished second in the other to score 28 points.
As expected, Iowa State University-bound senior Devan Kipyego led the way for the Saints, who had posted a 9-0 record during their dual-meet season. The All-American runner captured the 600 meters in a time of 1:24.20 and the 1,000 in 2:36.17.
Kipyego's time in the 1,000 shattered a 20-year-old meet record, which had been set by Cumberland's Neil Hamel, by 1.93 seconds, and his clocking in the 600 was 0.21 of a second off his meet record that he set last season.
On Monday, Kipyego also found out that for the second straight year, he was the recipient of the Gatorade R.I. Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year, the state's highest honor for a high school athlete. Kipyego, who had seized the state, New England, and Nike Northeast championships last fall, also captured the Gatorade R.I. Boys' Track & Field Athlete of the Year award last June.
Kipyego also anchored SRA's 4x800 relay squad of seniors Aaron Baker, Milo Crisp, and Yago Fraga to a convincing victory in 8:53.10, and he joined seniors Pedro Mayol and Luke Meehan and sophomore Devan Tavares on the 4x400 relay team that won in a 3:43.37 time.
The Saints' top athlete in the field events was senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who captured the high jump by four inches with his 6-foot-2 leap and the long jump with a leap of 21-8 1/4 that was 2 3/4 inches shy of his meet record that he set last season.
In the 3,000, junior Jeremiah Rocha (9:34.69) and sophomore Noah Van Horn (9:34.78) took the top two places, and Tavares also won the 300 in 38.08 seconds.
Rocha also placed second in the 1,500 (4:19.75) and third in the 1,000 (2:44.61), and Ocampo took second place in the long jump (19-10 1/4) and third in the high jump (5-10). The Saints also received runner-up finishes from senior Moses Meus in the shot put (43-10 1/2) and Tavares in the 55-meter hurdles (8.62 seconds).
The Clippers, meanwhile, also enjoyed an outstanding meet that saw 21 athletes contribute to their final point total and three capture events: seniors Cole McCue (1,500, 4:17.89) and Ian Trigo (55-meter hurdles, 8.53 seconds) and sophomore Ben Goodrich (55-meter dash, 6.82). McCue also placed second to Kipyego in the 1,000 (2:41.07), and Trigo was the runner-up in the high jump (5-10).
Like the Saints, the Clippers also prospered in the relay events and tallied 22 points by placing second in the 4x400 and 4x800 – seniors Ryan Bourke and Steven Zacaro competed for both teams – and third in the 4x200. Also finishing second for the Clippers were senior Zach Halpert in the 55-meter dash (6.97 seconds) and 300 (39.26) and Bourke in the 600 (1:26.57).
As expected, Lincoln ruled the throwing events, especially the 25-pound weight, as the Lions swept the top three places. Senior Christian Toro broke the meet record in that event with his winning throw of 74-10 1/2, and taking the next two places were senior Aidan Moreau (61-5 1/4) and junior Tyler Durang (58-8 1/4).
The Lions also took three of the top five places in the shot put, with Durang taking top honors with his throw of 48-11 3/4 that outdistanced Meus by more than five feet.
The only other local team to win an event was Tolman's 4x200 relay team of senior LaDanian DaSilva, juniors Joe DaCruz and Joe Pimentel, and freshman Bryan Leon, which clocked a time of 1:37.00.
In the Suburban Division meet that also took place last Saturday, Bishop Hendricken scored 236 points to run away with the team title, but Smithfield delivered its share of solid performances to place second with 70.
Senior Elijah Saddlemire provided one of the meet's highlights for the Sentinels by claiming the 1,000 in a time of 2:35.95 that's currently the state's best clocking this winter.
His classmate, Jeremy Knobel, also scored 24 points by winning the long jump (20-3), placing second in the 55-meter hurdles (8.51 seconds), and taking third in the high jump (5-6), and junior Konny Ezeama added a runner-up finish in the high jump (5-8).
***
The Cumberland, North Smithfield, and SRA girls' indoor track and field teams also took third places in their respective divisional championship meets last week at the PCTA facility.
In the Bayha Division meet last Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Clippers took 77 points to finish third – La Salle Academy won the meet with 97 – and were led by their 4x800 relay team of junior Summer Sartini, sophomores Rose Tuomisto and Emily Bourke, and freshman Charli McCue, which won its race in a time of 10:09.17 that topped the rest of the field by nearly 12 seconds.
Mount Saint Charles Academy's top runner was junior Emmy Belvin, who won the 1,000 in a time of 3:13.87 and the 1,500 in 5:04.85.
Cumberland senior Morgan Champi also took top honors in the 20-pound weight throw with a distance of 46-8, and Smithfield was led by senior Lauren Boyd, who took second in the 55-meter dash in 7.43 seconds and the long jump with a 17-7 1/4 leap, and senior Lily Ford, who was also second in the shot with a 33-foot throw.
In the Sullivan Division meet that accompanied the Bayha meet, the Northmen, who scored 71 points, were sparked by senior Bethany Marsella, who won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.95 seconds, which not only broke a school record, but is also the second-fastest time in the state this winter.
Lincoln received another superb meet from senior thrower Jillian Leahy, who won the weight throw with a PR of 50-10 1/4 and took second in the shot put with a 28-foot-6 throw.
Last Saturday morning, the Headley and Dwyer Division meets took place, and in the Headley meet, Woonsocket saw sophomore Isabella Piette place first in the weight with a personal-best throw of 45-9 3/4.
The Saints, who took third place in the Dwyer meet with 67.5 points, were led by juniors Gemma D'Orazio, who scored 16 points by winning the shot put with a throw of 31-11 1/2 and taking third in the weight in 35-9, and Lindsay Cobb, who also took second in the 3,000 in 12:02.49.
Ponaganset senior Amelia Jackson also won the 1,000 in 3:13.73; freshman Ellie Jackson placed second in the 600 in 1:47.40, and junior Giana DeCesare added a runner-up finish in the shot put in 30-4 1/2.
