WEST GREENWICH – Less than 20 hours after taking first place in the mile at a prestigious East Coast track and field meet in New York, St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego was back in Rhode Island, putting together a truly amazing performance that helped the St. Raphael Academy boys’ team repeat as Class C champions.
Kipyego captured four events – the 400, 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters – to help the Saints score 144.5 points in Saturday’s meet at Exeter/West Greenwich High and force North Smithfield, which scored 31 fewer points, to settle for second place for the second straight year.
“What a big day for the program,” added SRA head coach Chris Magill. “It was a historic day: I think those 144 1/2 points are the most an outdoor track team at St. Ray’s have ever scored. I know how hard it is (to repeat), so I’m very proud of this team.”
As for topping the Northmen, who took third place in last season’s RIIL championship meet and boast some of the state’s elite hurdlers, “they have a very deep team, and that’s why it’s great to have a team like ours with athletes who can compete for points in most of the events,” noted Magill. “Our runners are obviously doing very well, and we’re also picking up points in the shot and the javelin, and certainly the jumps with (junior) Ethan McCann-Carter.”
Kipyego broke a meet record in the 1,500, which was set three years ago by his brother, Iowa State freshman Darius Kipyego, in a time of 4:01.36, that topped the runner-up finisher and his classmate, Pedro Mayol by 13.11 seconds.
He captured the 400 in 51.57 seconds to again top Mayol by 1.05 seconds, the 800 in 1:58.09, and the 3,000 in 9:30.39, and that latter 1.86-mile race was a thriller that saw him manage to nip the runner-up finisher, Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Ethan Fadden, by 0.39 of a second.
“What a performance,” exclaimed Magill. “I know there have been other greats in the past, but he’s almost there in terms of the Mount Rushmore of the best middle distance and distance runners in the history of Rhode Island – D.J. Principe, Andrew Springer, (Jack) Salisbury, and I know I’m missing some people. He still has some work to do to be one of the best ever, but he’s working toward it.”
Yes, Kipyego hardly looked like someone who just rolled out of bed after competing in last Friday night’s Trials of Miles: Track Night NYC at Icahn Stadium in New York City – and according to Magill, getting home at around 2:30 a.m. Hoping to run a sub-four minute mile, Kipyego broke the tape in a school-record time of 4:05.51 that edged the second-place finisher, Myles Hogan of Hastings, N.Y., by 0.18 of a second.
While Kipyego was the Saints’ top athlete in last Saturday’s meet, Mayol finished the meet with 22 points, as he also took third place in the 800 in 2:03.30 and helped the Saints’ 4x400 relay team of senior Josh Farrell, junior Robert Littlejohn, and freshman Alex Ramos place third in 3:43.44.
SRA also received a first place from the 4x800 relay team of senior Jack Pereira, juniors Andrew Worden and Kadyn Reilly, and Farrell, which won in a meet-record time of 8:38.93 that broke the old mark by 13.07 seconds. The 4x100 relay squad of junior Moses Meus, sophomore Aaron Julius, and freshmen Ian Bing and Devan Tavares also finished third in 46.32 seconds, as did Worden in the 3,000 in 10:23.49.
In the field events, McCann-Carter ruled the jumps by producing 28 points with his victories in the long (22 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and triple (43-4) and second place in the high (six feet). Meus also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 42-5.
In the girls’ meet, the Saints, who placed sixth in the team standings with 36 points, received the bulk of their points from senior Elizabeth Murphy, who had a superb meet in the jumps that saw her score 22 points by capturing the triple with a leap of 32-3 1/2 and placing second in the long (15-8) and fourth in the high (4-9).
Sophomore Chandaniey Boyce also placed third in the 800 (2:28.70) and fifth in the 1,500 (5:07.77).
A weekend earlier, the Saints were in action at the Eastern Division championship meet at Portsmouth High and again marched several of their athletes to the awards podium.
The boys’ team, which did not use Kipyego in this meet, received a first place from McCann-Carter in the long jump (22-5) and nearly saw Mayol pick up a victory in the 800. But he settled for second place in a time of 2:00.22, as he was nipped at the finish line by Portsmouth senior Kaden Kluth by 0.02 of a second.
Pereira also placed third in the 1,500 (4:15.47), junior Lawrence Thornton took fourth place in the shot put (39-3 1/2), and the Saints also had two relay teams place in the top three of their races. The 4x800 team of Farrell, Worden, Reilly, and Ramos took second place in 9:00.25, and the 4x400 team of Mayol, Pereira, Farrell, and Littlejohn placed third in 3:39.61.
Tolman also took part in the meet and was led by senior Rodney Wilson, who placed fourth in the 400 (53.82 seconds).
The girls’ meet saw Murphy score 22 points by finishing second in the triple jump (31-11 1/2) and high jump (5-1) and third in the long jump (15-8). Boyce won the girls’ 1,500 (5:06.15) and took third in the 800 (2:32.36), and sophomore Gemma D’Orazio placed second in the shot put (34-1).
The Saints also received fourth places from senior Victoria Adegboyega in the javelin (79-6) and freshman Jaala Smith in the 400 (1:04.69).
Expect the Saints to again send a busload of athletes to the state championship meet on Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium. But before stepping onto the RIIL’s big stage, the Saints will be in action at two invitational meets on Saturday at 10 a.m. The boys’ team will take part in the Bishop Hendricken Invitational, and the girls will compete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
