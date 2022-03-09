ROXBURY, Mass. – The St. Raphael Academy indoor boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had a meet to remember at Saturday’s New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Junior Devan Kipyego captured the New England title in the boys’ 1,000 meters in a school-record time of 2:28.65 to highlight a fantastic day for the Saints that saw two more school records fall and junior Pedro Mayol place third in the boys’ 600 with a personal-best time of 1:22.79.
Kipyego’s battle for the championship drew plenty of buzz in the meet, especially since he again dueled Portsmouth High rival Kaden Kluth for first place. Two weeks after winning the state title in the 1,000 with a time of 2:34.61 that nipped Kluth by 0.19 of a second, Kipyego edged Kluth again, this time by 0.07 of a second.
Kipyego, who is currently ranked eighth in the nation in the 1,000, also teamed up with Mayol and senior Jack Pereira and Josh Farrell on the 4x400 relay squad that placed 15th in a school-record time of 3:34.34.
The Saints’ other school record came from senior Elizabeth Murphy in the girls’ high jump, as she placed ninth with a 5-foot-1 leap.
Also placing in the top 20 of their events were Pereira, who took 17th place in the boys’ mile in a time of 4:31.27, and sophomore Gemma D’Orazio, who placed 19th in the girls’ shot put with a personal-best throw of 33 feet, 2½ inches.
Kipyego and Mayol will highlight a small group from the boys’ team that will be back in action at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals at The Armory in New York.
