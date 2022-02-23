PROVIDENCE – A standout runner for St. Raphael Academy in the early 1990s, SRA head coach Chris Magill likes to talk about “bringing back the glory days” from the late ‘80s and his time at the Walcott Street school.
And while the Saints haven’t won a state indoor track and field title since 1994, they’ve done some very good things over the past few years, such as capture a pair of Class C titles, watch some of their runners enjoy success on the regional and national levels, and earlier this month, place second at the RIIL Freshman Championships.
Last Saturday afternoon, the Saints enjoyed plenty of glory at the state championship meet. Not only did they sweep the four middle and long distance events behind their standout juniors, Devan Kipyego and Pedro Mayol, but they placed third in the team standings for their highest finish since their ‘94 march to their championship.
The Saints, who scored 41 points, trailing La Salle Academy’s 76 and Bishop Hendricken’s 65, saw Kipyego sweep the 1,000, 1,500, and 3,000 meters, making him the third runner in RIIL history to accomplish this feat.
And none of the three races were easy. Every fraction of a second mattered to the Gatorade R.I. Cross Country Runner of the Year, who needed to fend off Cumberland High senior Henry Dennen to win the 3,000 and Portsmouth High senior Kaden Kluth in his next two races.
In order to win the 3,000, Kipyego needed to handle a three-man battle over the final six laps with Dennen and La Salle senior Adam Thibodeau, who actually held a brief lead with three laps to go before Kipyego and Dennen battled it out at the end.
Thanks to a strong final lap, Kipyego was able to cross the finish line in a time of 8:37.64 that nipped Dennen by 0.48 of a second. Thibodeau finished in third place in 8:43.67.
Kipyego’s next two victories were true nailbiters. He claimed the 1,500 in a time of 4:03.38 that edged Kluth by 0.1 of a second and then the 1,000 in 2:34.61 to nip Kluth by 0.19 of a second.
Mayol, meanwhile, also had to bring out his best to seize the 600, as he crossed the finish line in a time of 1:23.50 that nipped La Salle senior Lachlan Bishop by 0.13 of a second. Only 1.94 seconds separated Mayol from the fourth-place finisher.
Kipyego and Mayol also had a little bit left in the tank to help the Saints’ 4x400 relay team place sixth in the afternoon’s final event. That team, which also featured seniors Jack Pereira and Josh Farrell posted a time of 3:37.46 that was only 1.62 seconds shy of the runner-up finisher.
Pereira also placed eighth in the 1,500 in 4:10.19 for the Saints, who went into the meet without two of their top performers in the field events, junior jumper Ethan McCann-Carter, who recently broke a school record in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11 inches, and junior shot put thrower Moses Meus. Both athletes, who are also All-State football players for the Saints, were in Las Vegas last weekend for a 7-on-7 tournament.
In the girls’ meet, senior Elizabeth Murphy took fifth place in the high jump with a 4-foot-8 leap, sophomore Gemma D’Orazio finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 33-1¼, and her classmate, Chandaniey Boyce, placed ninth in the 1,500 in 5:11.37.
A handful of SRA athletes will be back in action at the New England Championships, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 5, at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass. The Saints will also send some athletes to next month’s New Balance National Championships at The Armony in New York.
