Mount Saint Charles Academy junior goaltender Owen Skodras uses his leg pad to block a low shot during Monday night’s Division I preliminary-round game against East Greenwich High at Adelard Arena. He stopped 19 shots to help the Mounties net a 3-2 win and advance to this weekend’s best-of-three quarterfinals.
Mount Saint Charles Academy freshman Harrison Dumas loses the puck as he gets hit against the boards by East Greenwich's Peter Doorley on Monday night. Dumas would have the last laugh, as he scored the game-winning goal with 0.4 of a second left in the game to eliminate the Avengers.
Mount Saint Charles Academy sophomore Luke Smolan possesses the puck in Monday night's game as he skates away from an East Greenwich player. Mount defeated East Greenwich, 3-2, in their preliminary-round playoff game on Monday night at Adelard Arena.
Mount Saint Charles Academy freshman Harrison Dumas handles the puck in the corner as he looks at the East Greenwich net. Dumas netted the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left to propel Mount into this weekend’s quarterfinals.
WOONSOCKET – The Mount Saint Charles Academy boys’ hockey team will skate in this weekend’s best-of-three quarterfinals, thanks to one of the Mounties’ most fantastic finishes in recent memory on Monday night at Adelard Arena in their preliminary-round playoff game against East Greenwich High.
Down by a 2-1 score to the Avengers, the Mounties scored a pair of goals in the final 22.7 seconds of the game, including the game-winner with just 0.4 of a second on the clock for an epic 3-2 win.
“That was pretty fun, wasn’t it?” asked Mount head coach Matt Merten. “We put three good periods together, but both (East Greenwich) goals were funky, bad bounces. I thought we pushed the play and forced them to ice the puck a lot.”
In reality, the Mounties comeback took far longer, almost a half hour in fact, to come back and win the game. Down by a goal, Mount had pulled its goalie for an extra skater after taking a timeout with 1:41 left on the clock.
The Mounties were determined to keep the puck in East Greenwich’s zone, and the Avengers helped them out with multiple icing calls. Senior Kyle Smolan attempted a shot, while another Mountie tried to force the puck in the net.
Another faceoff was won by Mount as Colden Lawrence got the puck to Antonio Lombari, who managed to push the puck over East Greenwich goalie Noah Schenenga for the equalizer with 22.7 seconds left.
As the Mounties celebrated their goal, the fans put too much pressure on a glass board, causing it to smash. There was a 25-minute delay, as the glass was cleaned up and the board replaced. During that time, both teams returned to the locker rooms, preparing for the likely possibility of overtime, but the Mounties were determined to try something before that happened.
“We went into that (delay) thinking we were going to take it to them,” Merten said. “We had the momentum; it’s unfortunate that the glass broke, but we wanted to attack. We felt like we could use that energy, even though there was a little bit of a delay, and we pushed it deep. We intended to attack; 22 seconds is a long time.”
After the delay, both teams returned to the ice, and East Greenwich’s Michael Tober had the puck before Mount regained possession and sent it into Avengers’ territory.
Schenenga came out of the net and tried to clear the puck, but Lombari kept the puck in the zone and Harrison Dumas quickly shot it. The puck found the back of the net before the final buzzer could signal the end of regulation.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Merten said. “Our freshman phenom, Dumas, puts it in with 0.4 seconds left. It’s insane.”
The Mounties’ postseason will continue this weekend, as they will face La Salle Academy in their best-of-three series that will get underway on Friday at 7 p.m. at Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink and continue the following night at a time to be announced at Adelard.
“We only played them once this year, but it’s been a long rivalry (with them),” Merten said of the Rams, who topped Mount, 5-3, on Jan. 21 at Adelard. La Salle is 13-2-1 and the second seed behind Hendricken, which is 14-1-1.
The Mounties, who improved to 8-9 in league play, outshot the Avengers, 38-21, in Monday’s game, but the visitors played Mount tough.
“They did a tremendous job of not losing focus,” Merten said of East Greenwich. “They were disciplined, and their goalie played really well. A lot of credit to them. They play a lot of teams really tight.”
The Mounties got on the board first with 2:11 left in the first period, as Smolan set up Lawrence for the goal and 1-0 lead, but East Greenwich tied the score in the second period, as Sonny Arsenault flipped the puck past Mount’s goalie, Owen Skodras. The Avengers then took the lead in the third as Joseph Andreozzi let the puck fly and Skodras tried to block the shot with his leg. Instead, the puck found a hole, and with 8:18 left, the Avengers had their one-goal lead.
It was a much different feeling after Monday night’s victory then three nights prior in Mount’s regular-season finale against Barrington High at Adelard. Hoping to clinch the sixth seed in the state playoffs and earn a bye into the quarterfinals, the Mounties squandered a two-goal lead in the third period and lost in overtime to the Eagles, 5-4.
Tied at 2-2, Mount’s Brayden Slack scored his second goal of the game with 10:10 to play, and with 8:31 on the clock, Lawrence gave the hosts their two-goal cushion with a power-play goal.
But two minutes later, the Eagles cut their deficit in half, and with 1:59 to go, they tied the score on a power-play goal. The game was pushed into a five-minute overtime period that ended with 31 seconds left when the Eagles won the game with another power-play goal.
