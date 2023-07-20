Cumberland 9-11s team picture

The members of the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team are, in front from left, Cam Kurbec and Cole Jacobson; in second row, Tate Roklan, Dylan Lincourt, and Wesley Hendricks; in third row, Will McCarthy, William Walkowski, Josh Blanchard, Ryan Poloski, Jacob Weldon, Bennett Ascoli, and Cooper Lyons; in back, coaches Josh McCarthy, Derek Lincourt, Brian Ascoli, Kevin Kurbec, and John Walkowski and manager Jeff Lyons.

 Photo by Alec Beane

CUMBERLAND – Small ball – that was the name of the game for the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team on Saturday night.

Down by a 5-3 score in its championship game with Lincoln at Garvin Field, Cumberland came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked off with a 6-5 win when Cole Jacobson’s perfectly executed bunt down the third-base line resulted in a throwing error that allowed Ryan Poloski to round third and score the run that gave Cumberland the victory, ultimately punching its ticket to the state tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.