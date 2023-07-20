The members of the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team are, in front from left, Cam Kurbec and Cole Jacobson; in second row, Tate Roklan, Dylan Lincourt, and Wesley Hendricks; in third row, Will McCarthy, William Walkowski, Josh Blanchard, Ryan Poloski, Jacob Weldon, Bennett Ascoli, and Cooper Lyons; in back, coaches Josh McCarthy, Derek Lincourt, Brian Ascoli, Kevin Kurbec, and John Walkowski and manager Jeff Lyons.
CUMBERLAND – Small ball – that was the name of the game for the Cumberland Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-star baseball team on Saturday night.
Down by a 5-3 score in its championship game with Lincoln at Garvin Field, Cumberland came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning and walked off with a 6-5 win when Cole Jacobson’s perfectly executed bunt down the third-base line resulted in a throwing error that allowed Ryan Poloski to round third and score the run that gave Cumberland the victory, ultimately punching its ticket to the state tournament.
Cumberland will head to the Cranston East Little League’s complex for that double-elimination tournament, which will begin on Saturday afternoon and conclude with the finals next Thursday night. Cumberland will take on District I champion Cranston Western at 4 p.m., while at 1, District II champion Bristol/Warren and District III champion South Kingstown will play each other.
But in order to reach the state tournament, Cumberland needed to battle back from its late two-run deficit, and the bottom of the sixth is where manager Jeff Lyons started to implement the idea of small ball.
After a single from Cam Kurbec to right field and a bunt single from Tate Roklan, Cumberland found itself within striking distance as Poloski stepped up to the plate. Poloski was then able to find a hole in the infield that drove in two runs and tied the game at five apiece.
Luckily for Lyons, Poloski had moved to second on the throw-in from the outfield, giving Cumberland the perfect opportunity to bunt again.
“We had an opportunity earlier in the game (to bunt), but chose not to,” said Lyons, who had told Jacobson to “take the first strike, and once he got to one strike, I told him to look at me for the sign, and if we decided to try it, (we were going to do it).”
Lyons’ daring coaching call worked out, as Jacobson’s bunt down the third-base line resulted in Poloski scoring the championship-winning run and Cumberland winning for the fifth time in as many games.
After the first inning of this game, it looked like it was going to be a pitchers’ duel between Cumberland’s Dylan Lincourt and Lincoln’s Ben Brunelle, as they combined for four strikeouts and allowed no hits. However, the bats woke up for Lincoln in the top of the second, as Jason Gonsalves led off with a double and Cam Almeida followed with a single to right. But Lincourt was able to retire three straight batters and leave both runners in scoring position.
After a couple of bounces went its way in the bottom of the second, Cumberland found itself with a 2-0 lead heading into the third, and while there was little to no action in the top half of the third, Poloski broke open the game with an RBI triple that scored Kurbec and gave Cumberland a 3-0 lead.
However, Lincoln countered this big moment with a big hit of its own in the top of the fourth, as Gonsalves blasted a shot into the outfield for a double that brought in two runs. That was followed by an RBI double by Brunelle and a run-scoring single by Chase Moraton that gave Lincoln its first lead of the night.
In their previous matchups, which saw Cumberland defeat Lincoln by scores of 7-3 and 6-2, Cumberland had to overcome a deficit against Lincoln and managed to pull off the comeback. The story was no different on Saturday, as they headed into the top of the sixth inning down by a run.
“We were confident (that) if we were close in the fifth inning, the advantage was gonna swing (back) to us,” said Lyons.
And Cumberland’s confidence could have been taken away from them, as Liam Belisle hit an RBI double in the sixth to extend Lincoln’s lead to two runs. Another runner tried to score on that hit, but a terrific relay by the defenders was able to cut down that runner at the plate.
