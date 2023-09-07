Woonsocket senior quarterback Daunte Melton, left, shown getting ready to pick up a first down on a carry during a game last season against Shea, will help lead the Novans into their non-league opener against Classical on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barry Field.
Woonsocket senior tailback Jonathan Peguero, left, shown in action during a game last season against Westerly, could be one of a handful of running backs in northern Rhode Island to rush for 1,000 yards this fall.
Woonsocket senior linebacker Michael Cinquantini Jr., shown during last Thursday’s workouts at Barry Field, will again lead the Novans’ defense this year. Cinquantini is a two-time First-Team All-Division selection.
Woonsocket senior quarterback Daunte Melton, left, shown getting ready to pick up a first down on a carry during a game last season against Shea, will help lead the Novans into their non-league opener against Classical on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barry Field.
Woonsocket senior tailback Jonathan Peguero, left, shown in action during a game last season against Westerly, could be one of a handful of running backs in northern Rhode Island to rush for 1,000 yards this fall.
Woonsocket senior linebacker Michael Cinquantini Jr., shown during last Thursday’s workouts at Barry Field, will again lead the Novans’ defense this year. Cinquantini is a two-time First-Team All-Division selection.
WOONSOCKET – If this is indeed the Woonsocket High football team’s final season at Barry Field, then the Villa Novans would love nothing more than to go out in style by returning to the Division II playoffs for the fifth season in a row and making a deep run in the postseason.
With a newly constructed turf field at Cass Park expected to welcome the football program in time for the 2024 season, the Novans are looking at the final days at their venerable home field, which has hosted football games from Pop Warner to high school for decades.
“It’s bittersweet,” added Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault. “I grew up on that field. (Assistant coach) Brett (Coderre) and I began playing flag football there when we were kids, and I have some great memories playing and coaching there. But I’m excited for the new field. It’s going to be great for the community and our program.”
And Bibeault, who has been in charge of the Novans’ program since 2017, is also excited about this year’s team, which returns six All-Division standouts, including its starting quarterback and top running back, wide receiver, offensive lineman, and linebacker.
Senior quarterback Daunte Melton earned Second-Team All-Division honors by not only throwing for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdown passes, but also finishing third on the team in rushing and scoring three TDs.
Melton’s top target is senior wide receiver Jamaury Barr, who landed First-Team All-Division honors after receiving Second-Team recognition as a sophomore. Barr hauled in over 20 catches for the second year in a row, and joining him in the receiving department are juniors Jordan Lalumiere, Aiden Carriere, and Ben Wilcox and sophomore Joe Greenless.
Senior tailback Jonathan Peguero Jr., who was a Third-Team selection, is also back, and not only did he lead the Novans in rushing last year with nearly 700 yards, but he also caught 10 passes out of the backfield. Also expect senior Isaiah Figueroa to get his share of carries, as well as shine as an outside linebacker.
And speaking of the defense, the Novans’ top player is senior middle linebacker Michael Cinquantini Jr., who is a two-time First-Team All-Division standout and the team’s leader in tackles last year, and senior nose guard/offensive tackle Alex Herrera is also back after earning First-Team honors last season and Second-Team recognition as a sophomore.
The top junior on the roster is offensive guard Dylan Calore, who was not only a Second-Team All-Division pick last year, but also took part in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl against some of the nation’s top high school players at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Two first-year seniors who will be worth watching are running back Dashaun Raczkowski, who is returning to the sport after spending the past few seasons away from it, and lineman Maikhel Ball, who is a transfer student from the Paul Cuffee School.
Last year, the Novans finished in a four-way tie for third place in the Division III-B standings with a 3-3 mark, but checked off all the boxes on the tiebreakers and landed the division’s third seed. Only two wins separated the top seed, Portsmouth, from the third-place teams, and Bibeault is expecting another tight battle for the four playoff spots.
Woonsocket will open its season on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Barry Field against Classical, which is expected to again be one of the top D-III teams this season.
The Novans will then kick off their III-B schedule on Friday, Sept. 15, with an unusual 3:45 p.m. game at home against South Kingstown, and the following Friday night, they will be at Pawtucket’s Max Read Field taking on Shea and the Raiders’ rookie head coach, Jimmy Torres.
Woonsocket also has a non-league showdown lined up on Saturday, Sept. 30, against Division I Central, and the rest of the regular-season slate consists of III-B games against (in order) Cranston East, Portsmouth, Westerly, and Barrington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.