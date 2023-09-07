WOONSOCKET – If this is indeed the Woonsocket High football team’s final season at Barry Field, then the Villa Novans would love nothing more than to go out in style by returning to the Division II playoffs for the fifth season in a row and making a deep run in the postseason.

With a newly constructed turf field at Cass Park expected to welcome the football program in time for the 2024 season, the Novans are looking at the final days at their venerable home field, which has hosted football games from Pop Warner to high school for decades.

