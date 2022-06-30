WOONSOCKET – After suffering a pair of losses to Dr. Day Care earlier in the season, Lepine Financial Services came back to stun the four-time defending champions last Friday in their Field of Dreams Senior Softball League matchup at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
Scoring five runs in each of the first and third innings, Lepine rolled to a 5-1 victory that saw Bob Lamoureux lead the way offensively with a double and two base hits. Lepine, which is 3-4, also received three singles each from Tony Pearson and Dan Rich and multiple hits from Rick Silva, Darrell Sullivan, and Ricky Wilson.
First-place Dr. Day Care, which slipped to 5-2, only collected six hits in the game, and Dan Hurst collected two of them with a single and a triple.
Ronzio Pizza & Subs, meanwhile, took over sole possession of second place by defeating Village Haven, 20-8, and extended its win streak to four games. Ronzio, which owned an 8-1 lead after two innings of play, saw Jerry Smith enjoy a four-hit game and Cubby Gravel belt a home run and add a double and a base hit.
Ronzio, which is 4-3, also saw Marc Lessard add a double and two singles and Mike Donofrio, Ricky Wilson, Gary Garcia, and Dennis Auger also collect three hits apiece. Roger Roy, Roger Pincince, Al Senecal, and Leo Tetreault each had three hits to lead Village Haven, which is 2-5.
