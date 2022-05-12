LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School athletic department will host its annual Senior Athletic Awards Banquet and Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club.
This year, the athletic department will induct its 16th class into the Lincoln High School Athletics Hall of Fame. The inductees include Jim King (boys’ hockey, Class of 1998), Tyler Sliney (boys’ basketball, Class of 1999), Michael Lefort (baseball, Class of 2001), Jillian DeSimone (girls’ soccer and lacrosse, Class of 2012), and the state champion 1968 boys’ cross country team.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. Anyone interested in attending should contact athletic director Greg O’Connor at oconnorg@lincolnps.org or at 401-334-7520.
