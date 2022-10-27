Scituate Middle School’s MacKenzie Lickert, #117, races toward the finish line as De La Salle’s Alyssa Parenteau, #41, tries to close in on her during Sunday afternoon’s RIPCOA state cross country meet at Deerfield Park’s 1.86-mile course. Lickert took fourth place out of 155 runners in a time of 11:37.72, while two places behind her was Parenteau, who lives in Smithfield and clocked a time of 11:40.01.
SMITHFIELD – Scituate’s MacKenzie Lickert and Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau felt right at home at Deerfield Park in Sunday afternoon’s RIPCOA state cross country meet and placed among the top six runners in the girls’ 1.86-mile race.
Lickert, who is an 8th-grader at Scituate Middle School, took fourth place out of 155 runners in a time of 11:37.72, while two places behind her was Parenteau, who is an 8th-grader at De La Salle Middle School. Her time was 11:40.01.
The winner of the race was McCourt Middle School’s Cece Ludwig, whose time was 11:10.51.
The Scituate girls’ squad also placed fifth out of 14 schools in the team standings and received solid performances from Sophia Morgan (15th place, 12:06.86) and Eve Dexter (44th, 12:49.44). Also placing in the top 50 were Gallagher’s MacKenzie Ahern (16th, 12:09.45) and Meaghan Bennett (38th, 12:44.33).
In the boys’ race, Scituate’s Andrew Bettez took 19th place out of 148 runners in 11:06.02 and Oliver Redmond placed 20th in 11:06.30 to help lead their team to a 9th-place finish. Gallagher’s Daniel Healey also placed 22nd in 11:09.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.