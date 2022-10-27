Lickert and Parenteau down the stretch
Buy Now

Scituate Middle School’s MacKenzie Lickert, #117, races toward the finish line as De La Salle’s Alyssa Parenteau, #41, tries to close in on her during Sunday afternoon’s RIPCOA state cross country meet at Deerfield Park’s 1.86-mile course. Lickert took fourth place out of 155 runners in a time of 11:37.72, while two places behind her was Parenteau, who lives in Smithfield and clocked a time of 11:40.01.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

SMITHFIELD – Scituate’s MacKenzie Lickert and Smithfield’s Alyssa Parenteau felt right at home at Deerfield Park in Sunday afternoon’s RIPCOA state cross country meet and placed among the top six runners in the girls’ 1.86-mile race.

Lickert, who is an 8th-grader at Scituate Middle School, took fourth place out of 155 runners in a time of 11:37.72, while two places behind her was Parenteau, who is an 8th-grader at De La Salle Middle School. Her time was 11:40.01.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.