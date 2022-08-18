WOONSOCKET – The Lincoln Little League’s Minor Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team made its 12th straight trip to the finals of the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament last week at Lajoie Field, but were unable to top a team that was a newcomer to the tournament.

Scituate Foster won five of its six games to capture the championship and prevent Lincoln from winning its first title since 2018. Scituate Foster came out of the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tourney to defeat Lincoln, 10-5, and force a winner-take-all game last Friday night, which Scituate Foster won, 11-1.

