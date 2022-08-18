Lincoln runner Melissa Burke slides safely across the plate with her team’s first run in the top of the second inning of last Thursday night’s Jimmy Fund tournament game against Scituate Foster at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field. Covering the plate is Scituate Foster starting pitcher Christian Parascandolo. Lincoln, which was making its 12th straight appearance in the finals, was unable to win the championship, as Scituate Foster posted 10-5 and 11-1 victories that clinched the title. In the two-game series, Burke reached base three times with a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice and scored two runs.
Lincoln runner Melissa Burke slides safely across the plate with her team’s first run in the top of the second inning of last Thursday night’s Jimmy Fund tournament game against Scituate Foster at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field. Covering the plate is Scituate Foster starting pitcher Christian Parascandolo. Lincoln, which was making its 12th straight appearance in the finals, was unable to win the championship, as Scituate Foster posted 10-5 and 11-1 victories that clinched the title. In the two-game series, Burke reached base three times with a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice and scored two runs.
Lincoln starting pitcher Reed Kleamovich not only struck out four batters in his three innings of work, but he also socked an RBI single to center field in the top of the fifth inning to give Lincoln its run in its 11-1 loss to Scituate Foster in last Friday night's winner-take-all championship game.
Above, Scituate Foster runner Anthony Martinelli, left, is caught in a rundown between home and third base during last Friday night’s Jimmy Fund championship game at Woonsocket’s Lajoie Field, as Lincoln catcher Asher Joslin-White chases him up the third-base line. Lincoln, which was making its 12th straight appearance in the Jimmy Fund finals, ended up dropping an 11-1 decision. Left, Lincoln runner Melissa Burke slides safely across the plate with her team’s first run in the top of the second inning of last Thursday night’s game. Covering the plate is Scituate Foster starting pitcher Christian Parascandolo. Burke reached base three times with a walk, a single, and a fielder’s choice and scored two runs.
The Scituate Foster Little League’s Minor Division all-star baseball team captured the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament last week by posting back-to-back victories over Lincoln at Lajoie Field. The members of the team are, in front from left, Justin Petrin, Danny Saccucci, Caleb Judge, Michael Calabro, Matt Roccio, and Parker Lindia; in middle row, Leo LaMonica, Brody Myette, Anthony Martinelli, Parker Copp, and Aiden Harris; in back, coaches Chris Judge, Danny Saccucci, Matt Roccio, and Matt Lindia. Christian Parascandolo and Cody DeWare are also members of the team.
Scituate Foster starting pitcher Caleb Judge tossed a five-hitter in last Friday night’s 11-1 victory over Lincoln, as he struck out three batters and allowed a walk. Judge also collected a double and drove in a run at the plate.
WOONSOCKET – The Lincoln Little League’s Minor Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team made its 12th straight trip to the finals of the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament last week at Lajoie Field, but were unable to top a team that was a newcomer to the tournament.
Scituate Foster won five of its six games to capture the championship and prevent Lincoln from winning its first title since 2018. Scituate Foster came out of the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tourney to defeat Lincoln, 10-5, and force a winner-take-all game last Friday night, which Scituate Foster won, 11-1.
Scituate Foster had kicked off the seven-team tournament with a 12-6 victory over Smithfield-McCrea and 11-4 win over Woonsocket, but fell into the losers’ bracket when Lincoln topped the ballclub in the winner’ bracket finals, 12-7.
In the losers’ bracket finals last Tuesday, Aug. 9, Scituate Foster took a 7-6 thriller from the tourney’s defending champion, Cumberland, and two nights later, Scituate Foster dealt Lincoln its first loss of the tournament.
Lincoln, meanwhile, had won its first three games by defeating Smithfield-McCrea, 8-4, Cumberland, 11-9, and Scituate Foster.
“We played hard (in the win over Scituate Foster), but you have to play hard in every game,” Lincoln manager Jeff Juckett added. “And we didn’t hit. We had four hits (last Thursday night) and three or four hits tonight. You have to hit line drives into the outfield, and unfortunately, it didn’t work for us.”
In last Thursday’s game, Scituate Foster was the home team, took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning, and never trailed, despite Lincoln trimming its deficit to 4-3 in the third. Scoring Lincoln’s five runs were Melissa Burke, Connor Albert, Connor Denson, Blake Mello, and Asher Joslin-White.
Lincoln used four pitchers, as it was clear the team was going to need arms for the next day’s winner-take-all showodwn. Cam McKiernan got the start and went 3 2/3 innings, striking out five batters along the way, and Connor Savoie, Reed Kleamovich, and Mello finished out the game.
Scituate Foster used three pitchers last Thursday, but in the following night’s game, Caleb Judge pitched a complete game, as he ended up throwing a five-hitter that included a two-out RBI single to center in the fifth by Kleamovich that drove in Burke.
Scituate Foster scored a run in the bottom of the second, four in the third and fourth inning, and two in the fifth, as the ballclub ended the game with 13 hits.
Despite the loss, Juckett had a good summer with his team.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “It’s not the result we wanted; obviously, we would have rather won, but I’m so proud of the kids.”
