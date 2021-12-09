LINCOLN – The Lincoln High School Athletic Department is currently accepting applications for the Lincoln Athletics Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, which will be inducted at the school’s athletics banquet on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club.
Anyone who wishes to nominate a student-athlete, coach, contributor, administrator, or state championship team can visit https://lincolnhsri.rschoolteams.com and click on “Lincoln Athletics Hall of Fame” to fill out the Hall of Fame nomination form.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2022. Contact athletic director Greg O’Connor at oconnorg@lincolnps.org for more information.
