LINCOLN – Despite graduating seven starters from a talented squad that lost to eventual champion Cumberland in last year’s Division II semifinals, the Lincoln High field hockey team could be on its way to an impressive season, especially after kicking off its Division II-B schedule with three impressive victories.

After opening their season last week with 3-0 victories over Tiverton and Classical, the Lions cruised to a 12-0 win over Woonsocket on Monday night at Ferguson Field.

