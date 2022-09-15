Lincoln senior co-captain Kelsey Smith, shown bringing the ball down the field during Monday night’s game against Woonsocket at Ferguson Field, scored the game’s first goal and added two assists to help the Lions net a 12-0 victory. Smith earned Third-Team All-Division honors last season.
Lincoln senior co-captain and right midfielder Kayla Gannon socks the ball down the field during the opening half of Monday night’s Division II matchup against Woonsocket at Ferguson Field. The Lions, who improved to 3-0 by rolling to a 12-0 victory, will next take on the Cranston co-op team on Friday afternoon. Breeze photos by Kayla Panu
LINCOLN – Despite graduating seven starters from a talented squad that lost to eventual champion Cumberland in last year’s Division II semifinals, the Lincoln High field hockey team could be on its way to an impressive season, especially after kicking off its Division II-B schedule with three impressive victories.
After opening their season last week with 3-0 victories over Tiverton and Classical, the Lions cruised to a 12-0 win over Woonsocket on Monday night at Ferguson Field.
“We took this opportunity as a time to work on our passing and some strategy that we’re trying to hone in and get our positioning down,” Lincoln head coach Lea Miguel admitted after Monday’s game. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and some illness. It’s been kind of a crazy ride already, so this was a chance to fine-tune some things.”
Miguel said that her team had been starting out slow before getting into the game in the fourth quarter, but on Monday, the Lions were able to quickly jump on the Villa Novans, receive a goal from senior co-captain Kelsey Smith in the opening minutes, and never look back.
Junior Sophia Cavanaugh and sophomore Faith Miguel also scored twice for the Lions, who ended up with three goals in the first, two in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth. Rounding out Lincoln’s scorers were junior Alexis Boudjouk, sophomore Olivia Murnighan, and freshmen Ava Cipriano, Julia Botelho, and Zoe Gaitanis, and Smith also had multiple assists.
Two players who have impressed the head coach in the Lions’ first three games have been Boudjouk, “who has really come into her own this year as a starter, playing left mid,” she said. “She’s fast, makes really smart decisions, and is very coachable. It’s been good to see her excel. And Jenny Hayden has really commanded the back end of the defense. She’s been doing a great job.”
Two goalies are currently sidelined for the Lions, senior Akoda Harrop and junior Megan Delisle, so stepping up in Monday’s win was freshman Audrey McQuade, who only needed to make one save in the shutout.
“It was Audrey’s day to shine,” Miguel said. “She really held her own in there and didn’t back down.”
Since the Lions have won their first three games and are coming off a successful season, as well as being two years removed from capturing the D-II championship, Miguel feels that every team will be after them.
“I feel like everybody is going to give us a run for our money, and that’s what we are preparing for,” admitted Miguel, whose other senior co-captain is Kayla Gannon. “We’re not taking anyone for granted.”
The five teams in Division II-B that Lincoln will face twice are Tiverton, Classical, the Rocky Hill School, Bay View, and the Cranston co-op team. As for the five teams in Division II-A that the Lions will play once, they are Woonsocket, Pilgrim, Chariho, Toll Gate, and Smithfield.
The Lions were scheduled to host Rocky Hill, who Miguel said is going to be one of the D-II’s top teams, on Tuesday night, and on Friday at 4:45 p.m., the Lions will take on the Cranston co-op team at Cranston Stadium.
As for her goals and expectations this season, Miguel listed “unity on the field, good passing, and trusting one another as far as having a strategy, implementing that strategy, and not veering off and doing our own thing.”
