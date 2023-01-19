LINCOLN – After kicking off this month with its first loss of the season, the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team has come back strong and rattled off four straight victories, including three that came in a five-night stretch last week.

One of the biggest wins came last Wednesday, Jan. 4, when the Lions hosted Tiverton High in a Division II showdown. The night turned into a wild ride for the Lions, as it took a while for their shots to fall against a tough Tiverton defense, but in the end, they rolled to a 72-49 victory.

