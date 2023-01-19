Lincoln High junior guard Wayne McNamara, right, makes his way past Tiverton High’s Jason Potvin and heads to the basket during last week’s 72-49 victory. McNamara, who is enjoying a fantastic season for the Lions, scored a game-high 25 points.
Lincoln junior guard Camden DiChiara, #2, makes his way toward the hoop, but first has to get past Tiverton’s Elliott Pasquale during last week’s Division II showdown. DiChiara scored 13 points for the Lions in their 72-49 win. The Lions will take a short drive to Pawtucket tonight for a 7 p.m. matchup against Shea.
LINCOLN – After kicking off this month with its first loss of the season, the Lincoln High boys’ basketball team has come back strong and rattled off four straight victories, including three that came in a five-night stretch last week.
One of the biggest wins came last Wednesday, Jan. 4, when the Lions hosted Tiverton High in a Division II showdown. The night turned into a wild ride for the Lions, as it took a while for their shots to fall against a tough Tiverton defense, but in the end, they rolled to a 72-49 victory.
“We couldn’t buy a shot,” Lincoln head coach Jeremy Wilner said. “I think we went 2-for-14 (on three-pointers), and that’s our game. (Tiverton) plays a tough 2-3 matchup zone, but we were going to shoot the ball no matter what – that’s what we do.”
“We probably shot over 30 (three-pointers) tonight,” added Wilner, whose Lions ended the game making just eight threes. “I don’t know what the total number was, but I love it. That’s the style I like to play. We’re going to play like that and we’re going to hit shots.”
The Lions scored only 12 points in the first quarter, but they also limited the Tigers to just four. At halftime, the Lions extended their lead to 29-16, but the Tigers started to get back into the game in the second half, and after three quarters, they cut their deficit to 43-35.
But freshman guard Joshua Bergeron kicked off the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to give the Lions an 11-point lead. They were up by 10, 48-38, with 5:53 to go, but Wilner got hit with his second technical foul of the night and was ejected.
Tiverton’s Tristan White, who scored 23 points and sank the two free throws after Wilmer’s first tech, which came late in the third quarter, also hit the two shots on this foul as part of his 8-for-8 night from the line.
“I apologize for (my team) and it wasn’t a good look,” Wilner said about the ejection. “It got (the players) to play a little harder., a lot better than I thought they would, after their coach gave (Tiverton) four free points. Our goal was to hold them to under 50 (points). I gave them four points, and we still limited them to under 50.”
And in the last five-plus minutes, without their head coach on the sidelines, the Lions scored 24 points, half coming on free throws. All of their free throws came in the fourth and Lincoln was 12-for-13 from the line.
“We did hit shots in the second half,” Wilner added. “I think (Tiverton) got a little bit comfortable, so that’s why we went to man (defense). We got them off-balance a little bit, and I got ejected and we turned it into a whole different gear.”
Wilner was happy and impressed with what his team did in the final minutes of the game.
“I’m happy (the players) bought into our game plan,” he noted. “We moved the basketball and we shot it a heck of a lot. We want to score the basket. We’ll get into a scoring match with anyone in the state and I’m confident with that. But you have to be able to defend with anyone in the state, so that’s the bigger issue.”
Junior guard Wayne McNamara scored a game-high 25 points; senior guard Will Denio heated up in the second half and finished the game with 20, and junior guard Camden DiChiara had 13.
The Tigers fell to 4-4 in the division with this loss, but they have been a tough team to beat. They lost to undefeated Johnston, 57-54, but handed Burrillville its first loss of the year, 47-33, and defeated Chariho, 45-38. Johnston entered this week with a 9-0 record, and below them in the standings were Chariho and Middletown, which were 7-1.
The Lions, meanwhile, entered Tuesday night’s game at home against Times2 Academy with a 6-1 mark in the division and an overall record of 10-1. Sitting below them were Burrillville (7-2), St. Raphael Academy (6-2), and Shea and Rogers (6-3).
Lincoln kicked off last week with its third non-league win of the season over a Division I opponent. Visiting North Kingstown, Wilner said his team did not hit their free throws or play hard enough, but in the end, they were still able to bus home with a 58-52 victory. Denio and DiChiara each scored 17 points and McNamara added 11.
Last Friday, the Lions capped their outstanding week with a 72-40 victory in East Providence over Providence Country Day. Lincoln ended the night with 15 three-pointers and four players scoring in double digits: McNamara led the way with 15, senior center Tyler Dickinson and Denio each added 14, and senior guard Preston DeSousa had 12.
The Lions concluded last month on a high note by defeating two D-I teams, Woonsocket and Cumberland, to win the Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic, but on Jan. 3, they returned to D-II play, only to suffer a 76-67 defeat to Middletown.
“We were up 19 at the half and lost,” Wilner said. “It stings, but I think that’s going to help us get a lot better.”
The Lions will head to Pawtucket on Thursday for a 7 p.m. matchup against Shea, and next Monday at 7 p.m., they will host Tolman.
