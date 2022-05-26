LINCOLN – The Lincoln High boys’ volleyball team celebrated its ‘Senior Night’ in style and added another ‘W’ to its perfect season on Monday by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Mount Pleasant in their Division III match inside the Lions’ gym.
The Lions, who are 14-0 and have dropped only three sets all season, will try to secure their first undefeated regular season in their program’s 21-year history by visiting three-win Mount Hope on Tuesday and two-win Scituate tonight at 6 p.m. at the Spartans’ gym.
“It’s looking like we are going to be the number one seed,” Lincoln head coach Lyndsey Sweeney noted on Monday. “If we clinch the next two games, we’ll have a perfect season, which would be really exciting, and I think we are definitely expecting to do that.”
The Lions, who dominated the first two sets in the victory over the one-win Kilties, handily winning by scores of 25-9 and 25-10, won the third set by a 25-19 score, as Sweeney decided to switch up the lineup and use some of their freshmen that they have swinging between the varsity and junior varsity teams to give them some experience.
Several players enjoyed strong performance for the Lions, such as junior libero Julien Crique (10 digs), senior setter Justin Lourenco (27 assists, three aces), and junior outside hitter Will Denio (14 kills). Junior middle hitter Tyler Dickinson and senior middle hitter Elaijah Cardoso also delivered seven kills each.
“We are really dominating right now,” Sweeney added. “Nobody has given us too much of a challenge since maybe the first game of the season. These kids have been putting in so much work, and there is so much talent on this team. They seriously have the courage, the heart, and the determination of champions.”
The Lions’ season opener was against St. Raphael Academy at the Saints’ Alumni Hall, and that match saw Lincoln prevail in five sets. But in the rematch, the Lions hosted the Saints and rolled to a 3-0 victory, which was huge, because the last time the Lions went to the Division III championship in 2019, they lost to the Saints in four sets.
This season, Sweeney said that her team is not led by one standout player, but instead, has received contributions up and down the roster, whether its been a seasoned vet or a newcomer to the program.
“When it comes to seniors, Elaijah Cardoso has been a really strong player for us this season,” she said. “He’s been big with blocking and attack numbers. And then our libero, Julien Crique, has been absolutely sensational in the back row.”
Sweeney said that Crique, along with first-year senior Jordan Furtado, have been unstoppable in the back row, “and Jordan came in and has already a really phenomenal passer,” remarked Sweeney, who also highlighted sophomore outside hitter Wayne McNamara, Denio, and the 6-foot-9 Dickinson.
“I can confidently say every person in our starting lineup has been super solid for us,” she said. “I don’t feel like we have one star; I feel like they are all so strong, which is something I’ve never been able to say as a coach. And I have somebody who could handle themselves and go (into a match) for almost all of them. It’s a really solid team and solid lineup.”
As for the playoff picture, Sweeney said it looks like the Lions will probably have a first-round bye and hopefully host a semifinal-round game. Sweeney said that her team wants to compete for a championship, which the Lions have never won in their program’s two-plus decades, but by no means did she see her team’s dominance over the past two months happening at the start of the season.
“I expected the team to be very solid, and I was expecting to get more players,” she added. “I just wasn’t expecting to have so many athletes. I have basketball players, I have a soccer player, I have kids who left baseball to come play for us, and I have kids who are just so excited about the sport. I expected us to be up there, but I didn’t expect us to be dominating like this.”
After their match against Scituate, the team will get some rest and prepare for the postseason, but Sweeney said she has had a lot of fun so far this year.
“This group of kids is absolutely incredible,” she said. “I have never coached a group of kids that just have what it takes. They have that fire, that intensity, and that grit and determination. They want this so bad. I really hope we can finish this season strong and clinch a championship because they certainly deserve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.