PROVIDENCE – It would have been very easy to write off the Lincoln High boys’ volleyball team three weeks into their Division II season.
Back in D-II after winning last year’s D-III regular-season title with a 16-0 mark, the Lions stumbled out of the gates, lost their first four matches, and found themselves near the bottom of the standings with a 1-6 mark.
But after suffering a five-set defeat on April 24 to second-place Cranston West, which had blanked Lincoln 10 nights earlier, the Lions dramatically turned around their season and amazingly rattled off victories in eight of their next nine matches.
Their latest win came last Wednesday, May 24, over Central at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. Looking to sew up the fourth seed in the playoffs, the Lions grabbed a 3-0 victory over the Knights that boosted their win streak to six matches and allowed them to conclude their regular season with a 9-7 record.
The Lions’ reward for their remarkable play is hosting tonight’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal-round match against 5th-seeded East Providence. The winner of that contest will advance to next Wednesday night’s semifinals against regular-season champion Barrington.
“It’s awesome,” said senior outside hitter Will Denio. “We’re going to get to play another one in The Den. It’s a great feeling because of where we started, and seeing it all come together feels good.”
Moving up a division in any sport is always difficult, but doing it with an inexperienced cast that was hit hard by graduation only makes it a lot tougher.
“We have a really inexperienced group,” noted Lincoln head coach Lyndsey Sweeney, who graduated eight seniors from last year’s team. “We have a lot of first-year players and guys who started with us last year. And of course, last year, we were playing in Division III at a totally different level of volleyball.”
“I think in our first few games, we were getting used to the sport, getting used to each other, and getting used to the speed of the game in Division II,” she added. “But now the whole team is clicking. My returnees are elevating our game, and we’re learning our division and the speed of our division.”
And while the Lions are learning their division, they still have some players who are learning the sport.
“I have a freshman starting; I have a libero who is a first-year player starting; and my setter, who is playing phenomenal, (junior) Austin Noel, didn’t set for us last year, but they’re doing a great job,” admitted Sweeney. “Everyone is playing so hard, and they’re such a good group of athletes who just want to get better every day they come to practice.”
At the beginning of last week, the Lions broke out their new blue long-sleeved warmup shirts, with “Trust the Process” etched on the back of them, and that has been the team’s rallying cry.
“A lot of it is trusting the process,” added Denio. “We have a lot of inexperience and a lot of new guys to the sport. Even myself, I’ve only played a year. But the pieces are all coming together, we’re trusting the process, and we’re looking to build on the momentum we have.”
The second half of the season has been a magical one for the Lions, who handily won their rematches with East Providence, Toll Gate, and Westerly after losing to them earlier in the season.
One of their best matches of the season actually ended in defeat. Barrington ended its regular season with a 15-1 record that included 10 victories by 3-0 scores, but the Lions, who were swept by the Eagles during their 0-4 start, took Barrington the distance in their rematch on May 7 at home before suffering a down-to-the-wire 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 15-12 loss.
“Even though we didn’t win, going five sets with Barrington and Cranston West were huge highlights of our season,” said Sweeney. “We showed that we can hang with those teams, and I think that motivated the group a lot and told them, “We can do this.’”
The Lions’ top returnees are senior middle hitter Tyler Dickinson, who was a First-Team All-Division selection last spring, and junior outside hitter Wayne McNamara, who earned Third-Team honors. Dickinson and Denio are the only 12th-graders on the team; Noel is also back from last season, and sophomore middle hitter Jackson Colton also saw some varsity time last year.
In last week’s victory over Central, the Lions won by scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-21, with the last set being the most thrilling of the bunch. The Knights enjoyed leads of 10-5, 16-11, and 19-13, but the Lions, thanks to some big plays down the stretch by Dickinson, came back to complete the sweep.
Dickinson ended the night with nine kills and three blocks, Denio contributed eight kills and 20 digs, and Noel handed out 26 assists. The visitors also received seven kills and 15 digs from McNamara, 26 digs and three aces from junior outside hitter Jacques Guerrier, a dozen digs from freshman outside hitter Tyler Biddle, and five blocks from Colton.
Two nights before their finale with Central, the Lions blanked West Warwick, 3-0, in a match that took nearly an hour to complete and saw Lincoln cruise to victory by scores of 25-17, 25-9, and 25-15. Among the players who had solid matches were Guerrier (43 digs), Denio (16 kills, seven digs), and Noel (42 assists).
As for tonight’s playoff match, “they’re really excited, and I’m really, really proud of them,” said Sweeney. “They’re really a great group of boys. We have something special here, and I have never coached a group that’s improved so much in a season, from start to finish. It’s really exciting to see, and they’re just a hard working group.”
