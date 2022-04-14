LINCOLN – After spending last season in Division II and winning just two matches, the Lincoln High boys’ volleyball team is back in D-III this spring, and after a week and a half of action, it looks like the Lions have picked up from where they left off during the 2019 season.
After pulling out a five-set win over St. Raphael Academy in their season opener on Monday, April 4 at the Saints’ Alumni Hall, the Lions made quick work of a newcomer to the RIIL’s volleyball scene, Central Falls, last Thursday in their home opener and rolled to a 3-0 victory.
And the good news continued for the Lions on Monday night. Facing Burrillville in the Broncodome, Lincoln rolled to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 victory.
A lot has changed for the Lions in the offseason, not only with their new division and some new faces on their roster, but in their coaching staff, as Lyndsey Sweeney, who had been the assistant coach for the past three seasons, is now in charge of the program. Sweeney is also Lincoln’s head girls’ coach.
“It’s really exciting,” Sweeney said about her new role. “I have a great group, and we have a lot of boys who came from the basketball team and decided to play volleyball this year. A lot of it came from the excitement of the girls’ season.”
It’s been a difficult couple of seasons for the Lions, who had reached the D-III finals in 2019, only to lose in four sets to the Saints. They would have had a stacked squad in 2020, but that season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and last year, they got moved up to D-II, but with low numbers on their roster.
But the numbers have returned this year, as Sweeney has 25 players between the varsity and junior varsity squads. She said that she has not chosen captains yet, saying she has a team full of leaders and it’s been a hard choice, but she’s been having fun so far coaching the team.
“I’m looking forward to this season,” she said. “I think we are going to surprise a lot of people. And I really love coaching this team. (The players) have such a will to work and such a good work ethic. They want to win.”
In the Lions’ close victory over the Saints, Lincoln received a monster game from 6-foot-9 junior middle hitter Tyler Dickinson, who delivered 20 kills and several blocks at the net. Against Central Falls, he only recorded five kills, but that didn’t stop Lincoln from rolling past C.F. by scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-12.
“He’s absolutely going to be a huge, huge key player for us this year,” added Sweeney, who also received 18 digs from senior outside hitter Jacob Murray. “Tyler’s already improved so much in a few days. I’m excited about him.”
As for her returning players, which include senior setter Justin Lourenco, who had 10 assists and three aces in the win over C.F., and senior middle hitter Elaijah Cardoso, “they are still new to the sport,” Sweeney added. “They really only played for one year, and I only have two kids who have played for more than one year.”
“We have a libero, (senior) Julien Crique, who is still very new to the game, but he’s doing excellent,” continued Sweeney, who received 10 digs from Crique in the win over the Warriors. “I’m also really looking forward to what (sophomore outside hitter) Wayne McNamara can do. I think he is going to be a key player for us this season and in years to come.”
In the victory over the Broncos, Lincoln was led by Cardoso, who had 11 kills and three blocks; Dickinson, who added seven kills; junior outside hitter Will Denio, who recorded five aces, and McNamara, who contributed six kills and four aces.
Having not been in D-III, Sweeney isn’t sure of the other teams they will be facing, but she told her team that every game will be competitive.
The big goal this season is to win a championship. The Lions had never captured a title in their 19 seasons in the RIIL.
“We want a ring,” Sweeney said. “We get championship rings if we win the championship, so we’ve been saying it’s a ring season. The boys want to win and I want to win, and my coaching staff and I are going to put in the hours.”
The Lions, who were scheduled to host Exeter/West Greenwich on Wednesday night, will head to Johnston tonight for a 6 p.m. match against the Panthers.
