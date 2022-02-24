BRISTOL – For the first time in recent memory, this state's high school swimming teams will enjoy its version of "March Madness" at next weekend's RIIL championship meet.
Instead of traditionally being held on the final Saturday of this month at Brown University, this prestigious meet, which is back on the calendar after a winter's absence, will take place next Saturday, March 5, with the boys' meet at 9 a.m. and the girls' meet at 2:30 p.m.
And all eyes will be on five local athletes who could end their seasons atop the awards podium with state championships – Lincoln junior Olivia Nault and senior Sadie Brown, Cumberland senior Chelsie Friedland, and Blackstone Valley Prep senior Bryan Zapata and junior Katie Chiappetta – as they highlight the northern Rhode Island entries in this season-ending event.
Those five swimmers took home divisional titles at last weekend's three-day championships at Roger Williams University, and no swimmer put together an afternoon as amazing at Nault in last Saturday's Division I meet.
Nault struck gold in multiple events to lead the Lions, who placed fourth in the team standings with 279 points, as she claimed the 50-yard freestyle in 25.26 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.85.
Brown, who will continue her swimming career later this year at D-I Butler University, claimed the 200-yard medley in a time of 2:12.40 and nearly added another victory in the 100-yard breaststroke, but her time of 1:09.74 was good for second place and only 0.13 of a second behind the winning time.
Nault and Brown also helped two relay teams capture runner-up places and score 68 points. They joined junior Andrea Alonzo and freshman Emma Richards on the Lions' 200-yard medley team that posted a time of 1:54.56, and they later teamed up with junior Sophia Alonzo and Richards on the 400-yard freestyle team that finished in 3:50.06.
The Clippers, who scored 208 points, saw Friedland, who will continue her career at D-III Ithaca College after she graduates from high school, have a hand in 93 of them.
Friedland captured the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:59.61, finished fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02, anchored CHS's 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Catherine Shen, sophomore Payton Walmsley, and freshman Kiley DeFusco to a third-place finish of 1:48.68, and helped Cumberland's 200-yard medley relay team also place sixth.
Richards also delivered multiple top-five finishes for the Lions, as she placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.62) and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Sophia Alonzo placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.69 seconds) and helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Andrea Alonzo, sophomore Sequoia Drolet, and freshman Amanda DeCarvalho also finish fourth.
Cumberland also saw its 400-yard freestyle relay team of seniors Lexi Hyland and Olivia Boulris, sophomore Gwen Ross, and Shen place fourth and Hyland add a fifth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.
In last Saturday's D-I boys' meet, seven-time state champion Bishop Hendricken and mighty Barrington, as expected, took the top two spots in the team standings, but rounding out the top four teams were Cumberland (257 points) and Lincoln (246).
The Clippers were led by senior Nick Zerva, who will continue his career later this year at D-I Central Connecticut State University. Zerva placed second in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.53 seconds and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.05), and he helped two relay teams score 66 points with their top-three finishes.
He swam the opening leg of the 200-yard freestyle squad, which also consisted of juniors Kobe Powell, Charlie Kerbaj, and William Brennan and placed second (1:36.33), and the 400-yard freestyle team, which featured juniors Anderson Jacinto and Colin Hyland and Brennan and took third place (3:34.38).
Brennan also had an excellent meet that saw him place third in the 100-yard freestyle (50.79 seconds) and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53).
The Lions' top swimmer was senior Tyler Lutz, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.72) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.30) and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team, which also featured juniors Kacper Paprocki, Luke Abrahamson, and Alexander Lopes, grab a fourth-place finish.
Lopes also gave a strong performance for Lincoln that included his runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly (54.91 seconds) and fourth place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.99).
Ninety of Lincoln's points came in the relay events, with the best showing coming from the 200-yard medley relay team of juniors Robert Rouleau, Ryan Allen, John Crohan, and Paprocki, which placed third (1:47.06). Senior Julien Crique, Paprocki, Crohan, and Allen also made up the Lions' 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished fifth.
In the Division IV meet that took place on Friday night, the Pride took home their share of awards, including the runner-up plaque in the boys' meet, which saw mighty Middletown run away with the title, but BVP end the meet with 237 points.
Zapata, who placed second in the 100-yard backstroke at the state meet two winters ago, ruled this meet by not only dusting his opponents in the 100-yard backstroke (52.44 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:59.20), but also leading two BVP relay teams to victory.
Senior Alexis Flores, sophomore Nick Iannetta, and freshman Daniel Delzas joined him on the 200-yard medley relay that clocked a time of 1:51.40 and the 200-yard freestyle team that finished in 1:41.57.
Iannetta also delivered excellence by winning the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.58) and taking second place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.59). Flores took second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.03) and fourth in the 200-yard I.M. (2:26.76), and Delzas was second in the 100-yard freestyle (57.67 seconds) and sixth in the 100-yard backstroke.
The girls' team received an exceptional performance from Chiappetta, who claimed the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.93) and 100-yard butterfly (59.12 seconds) and helped two relay teams add third places.
Sophomore Jazmine Hernandez and freshmen Kacie Rua and Giselle Flores joined Chiappetta on the Pride's 200-yard medley team (2:22.14), and freshman Zoe Costa, Chiappetta, Rua, and Hernandez made up the 200-yard freestyle team (2:03.88).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.