LINCOLN -- The District IV Major Division tournament will crown its three champions sometime next week, but in the meantime, each team will have to take the field for five pool play games before seeing if they are worthy enough to reach the semifinals.
On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the six-team ages 8-10 and 11-12 tournaments began their pool play action, and on Friday, the fun will continue at ballparks throughout northern Rhode Island.
A doubleheader at Lincoln's Hien Field will highlight tomorrow's action, as the Lincoln 8-10s will host Woonsocket at 5:30 p.m. and the 11-12s will take on rival Cumberland at 7:30. The Cumberland 9-10s, meanwhile, will host Burrillville at 5:30 p.m. at Garvin Field.
On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., the Cumberland and Lincoln 8-10s will hit the road, as Cumberland will visit Scituate-Foster and Lincoln will head to Smithfield, and in the 11-12 division, at 7:30 p.m., Lincoln will visit Woonsocket and Cumberland will be at North Smithfield.
Pool play will end on Tuesday night in both divisions, and the teams with the top four records will appear in the semifinals on Thursday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. The championship games are scheduled two days later., and Smithfield is the defending champs in both tournaments.
The 9-11 division, meanwhile, got the jump on its tournament last week, and round-robin play will resume tonight at 5:30 p.m. with Smithfield hosting Glocester (2-1) at Whipple Field, Scituate-Foster (1-2) visiting Lincoln (1-2), and Cumberland (2-1) playing host to Woonsocket (0-3).
The final round-robin games are Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with Smithfield visiting Woonsocket, Glocester hosting Scituate-Foster, and Lincoln playing Cumberland.
The teams with the top four records will face each other in the semifinals on Monday at 5:30 p.m., and the winners of those games will play for the championship on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Lincoln is the defending 9-11 champion.
Also taking place this week is the best-of-three District I Junior Division (ages 13-15) championship series between Smithfield and Cumberland, which gets underway on Friday night at Whipple Field and continues on Monday at Cumberland’s Bentley Field.
Cumberland will be looking to repeat as champions and win its four district title since 2014.
A look at Cumberland and Lincoln's Major Division rosters:
Cumberland's 12s: Ryan Amaral, Timothy Bradley, Pedro Cardoso, Leonardo Chavez, Paxton Chenevert, Dean Corvello, Tyler Lamora, Colby Pare, Cameron Slack, Dylan Slack, Evan Vitti, and manager Gary Lamora.
Lincoln's 12s: Noah Champagne, Aaron DeMarco, Zachary DiMario, Zander Dubois, Jake Longo, Braden Lynch, Maddox Mellen, Liam Mulligan, Chance Paquette, Ashton Robert, Brayden Rousseau, Raymond Tayeh, Connor Valois, Logan Xiarhos, and manager Kevin Greene.
Cumberland's 11s: Nathan Ackley, Flynn Allen, James Arthurs, Brandon Dauwer, Rocque Dutil, Drew Dyment, Connor Lavelle, Cooper Magill, Robert Shaughnessy, Cameryn Tejada, Nicolas Terlato, and manager Ruben Tejada.
Lincoln's 11s: Caden Belisle, Ethan Cline, Jack Crohan, Joshua Dos Santos, Tyson Duffy, Nicholas Harriman, Daniel Lengyel Jr., Gracin Mackall, Max Roddy, Noah Rousseau, Ryan Skodras, and manager Dan Lengyel.
Cumberland's 10s: Benjamin Ambrose, Bennett Ascoli, Joshua Blanchard, Cole Jacobson, Cameron Kurbec, Dylan Lincourt, Cooper Lyons, William McCarthy, Joseph Nicastro, Jamison O'Brien, Bryce Polubinski, William Walkowski, and manager Joe Nicastro.
Lincoln's 10s: Cameron Almeida, Liam Belisle, Benjamin Brunelle, Matthew Burke, Alex DeMarco, Liam Gaffey, Jason Gonsalves, Lucas Holzinger, Noah Liasu, Logan McDonnell, Chase Moraton, Travon Pina, Jackson Therien, and manager Jon Burke.
