BOSTON – Lincoln's Francesco Savoretti, who is a fencer from East Providence's Rhode Island Fencing Academy & Club, qualified for next February's National Junior Olympics in Salt Lake City, thanks to his third-place finish at a New England Division cadet tournament for fencers ages 17 and under that was hosted by Boston Fencing Club on the weekend of Nov. 13-14.
Savoretti earned a bronze medal in Cadet Men’s Epee, as he was eliminated from the gold-medal bout by a RIFAC teammate, but came back to earn his place on the awards podium by also defeating a RIFAC fencer.
