CUMBERLAND – The Lincoln High boys’ basketball team put on a shooting clinic in the championship game of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic last Wednesday, Dec. 28, as the Lions sank 10 three-pointers to help them post a 57-50 win over Cumberland High at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.

After COVID issues prevented Lincoln from playing Woonsocket in last winter’s championship game, the Lions, who play in Division II, were able to capture their seventh tourney title, and first in more than a decade, by topping two Division I teams. Before defeating the Clippers, the Lions opened the tournament by rolling past Woonsocket High, 61-45.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.