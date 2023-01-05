The Lincoln High boys’ basketball team captured last week’s Roadshow Holiday Classic championship by posting a 57-50 win over Cumberland at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. Posing for a picture with the trophy are, from left, head coach Jeremy Wilner, left, junior guard and captain Wayne McNamara, center, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and senior guard and captain Will Denio.
Cumberland and Lincoln each had two players who were selected to the Jim Marsland Memorial All-Tournament team. Posing for a picture are, from left, Boys & Girls Club athletic director Brian Andrade, Cumberland senior guard Kalil Fofana and junior forward Luke Plumer, Lincoln junior guards Camden DiChiara and Wayne McNamara, and tournament director Jim Carney.
Lincoln junior guard Camden DiChiara, right, shoots a three-pointer over the reach of Cumberland senior guard Joseph Parenteau during last week’s title game. DiChiara sank five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points to help lead the Lions to a 57-50 victory.
Cumberland senior guard Kalil Fofana attempts a jumper while being sandwiched between Lincoln junior guard Camden DiChiara, second from left, and senior guard Kameron Clemetson, right, as Lincoln junior guard Wayne McNamara, left, looks on. Fofana ended the game with 10 points.
CUMBERLAND – The Lincoln High boys’ basketball team put on a shooting clinic in the championship game of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic last Wednesday, Dec. 28, as the Lions sank 10 three-pointers to help them post a 57-50 win over Cumberland High at the Clippers’ Wellness Center.
After COVID issues prevented Lincoln from playing Woonsocket in last winter’s championship game, the Lions, who play in Division II, were able to capture their seventh tourney title, and first in more than a decade, by topping two Division I teams. Before defeating the Clippers, the Lions opened the tournament by rolling past Woonsocket High, 61-45.
“I’m very proud of these guys,” added first-year Lincoln head coach Jeremy Wilner, whose team entered this week undefeated at 6-0, 3-0 in D-II play. “The lead changed like 10 times (last Wednesday), but they fought and played really hard. They have bought into playing as a team early in the year, and it’s been fun to see.”
On the other side, Cumberland head coach Gary Reedy was also proud of his team and the fact that they had the willpower to keep their heads in the game and make a comeback after Lincoln rattled off the game’s first 12 points.
“They kept their composure,” he said. “Usually, when high school kids are down by that many points, they almost kind of want to hang it up, but they didn’t. I’m not disappointed with the result; I mean, we fought our way back, but (Lincoln) shot the lights out. They had more threes than we had twos.”
Lincoln’s defensive strategy was to put everyone on standout senior guard, Kalil Fofana, the Clippers’ best player. Fofana, who had missed the Clippers’ first three D-I games with a knee injury, tossed in 28 points in his team’s 77-72 overtime victory over Tolman High the previous night, but was limited to 10 points against Lincoln.
“I thought we did a good job on Kalil,” Wilner said. “He’s a good player. Tonight, he had just 10 (points), and that was a team effort.”
After three-pointers from Cumberland junior guard Connor Allard and senior guard Andrew Ramos cut Lincoln’s lead in half, 12-6, after a quarter of play, the Clippers came all the way back to tie the score at halftime, 25-25, on another three by Allard.
In the third quarter, the Lions quickly took the lead on a free throw from senior center Tyler Dickinson, but the Clippers took it right back on a bucket from Ramos. The lead continued to change hands, but junior guard Camden DiChiara made the last basket of the quarter to give Lincoln a 40-39 advantage.
Senior guard Joseph Parenteau then hit a three-pointer for Cumberland to start the fourth quarter, but after Dickinson hit two free throws to tie the score back up, DiChiara drained a three-pointer to give the Lions the lead back for good.
The Clippers managed to get to within two points of the lead, but in the end, it was Lincoln’s night.
“Trust and love, that’s the key for us every game,” Wilner said. “You have to play for each other, you can’t just play for one person.”
DiChiara ended the night with five three-pointers and a game-high 22 points, and junior guard Wayne McNamara, who was selected the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, added 14 points, half of them in the opening quarter.
McNamara had scored a game-high 25 points in the Lions’ victory over the Villa Novans.
Dickinson, meanwhile, only scored six points, but blocked 10 shots and grabbed as many rebounds, and Allard and Ramos finished the game with 13 points apiece to lead the Clippers.
Selected to the Jim Marsland Memorial All-Tournament team were Cumberland junior forward Luke Plumer, who scored 20 points in the win over the Tigers; Tolman junior forward Malik Gelinas, Woonsocket junior forward Andre Bell, Fofana, DiChiara, and McNamara.
The Lions, who returned to their D-II schedule on Tuesday night by visiting Middletown, which was 3-1, kicked off division play by soundly defeating Mount Hope, 89-38, and Toll Gate, 92-38, on their home court and taking a 62-57 thriller in Pawtucket over St. Raphael Academy. Lincoln will host Cranston West tonight at 7 p.m.
As for his team’s two tournament games, Wilner added that they definitely helped his team out “and made us better,” he added. “We go hard in practice, and we’ve had some games that I think we’ve practiced harder than that game actually was. When we practice hard, it makes games easier.”
The Clippers, meanwhile, entered the new year with a 1-3 record in D-I play that includes their 59-56 victory over East Providence on Dec. 22, which saw Allard win the game with a three-pointer with four seconds to play. Cumberland hit the road on Tuesday night to face La Salle Academy and will host East Greenwich tonight at 7:15 p.m.
