Tyler Durang at fullback
Lincoln High senior fullback Tyler Durang, shown in the backfield during a game last season at Ferguson Field, received First-Team All-Division honors after running for 1,136 yards on 140 carries and also playing well as a linebacker. Durang and the Lions will kick off their season on Friday night by taking on the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team at North Smithfield High.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

LINCOLN – It was merely an Injury Fund high school football game – a two-quarter exhibition that saw fans catch a sneak preview of their community’s teams and both head coaches check out their yet-to-be-finished product in an actual game setting and check off things on their clipboard that their players need to work on.

But it was tough trying to explain that to some of Lincoln’s fans last Friday night after their Lions soundly defeated one of the top programs in Division II, neighboring rival Cumberland, 28-7, at Max Read Field.

