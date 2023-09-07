LINCOLN – It was merely an Injury Fund high school football game – a two-quarter exhibition that saw fans catch a sneak preview of their community’s teams and both head coaches check out their yet-to-be-finished product in an actual game setting and check off things on their clipboard that their players need to work on.
But it was tough trying to explain that to some of Lincoln’s fans last Friday night after their Lions soundly defeated one of the top programs in Division II, neighboring rival Cumberland, 28-7, at Max Read Field.
“That might have been the first time we beat them in an Injury Fund game, but not that it matters,” Lincoln head coach Sean Cavanaugh said the following morning. “We told (the players), ‘It’s just the first step on the ladder.’ We’re just trying to really work on our efforts, our attitudes, and our execution. Those are the things that we can control.”
The Lions will kick off their season on Friday at 7 p.m. with a non-league test against Johnston at the Panthers’ Polisena Stadium, and when they take the field, they will do so with a very productive preseason under their belts, which not only includes their win over the Clippers and their collective efforts over the past 3 1/2 weeks of workouts, but also some hard work in the weight room.
“We had a real solid offseason with our strength and conditioning program,” noted Cavanaugh, who boasts 71 players in his program, including a dozen seniors and 22 freshmen. “We had 44 players consistently attend them, and coach (Cory) Gaskell runs that for us. The chemistry builds in the offseason, as cliche as that is, but we hit the ground running from Day 1 on the 14th (of August).”
The Lions put together a fabulous season last year that saw them post an overall record of 7-3 and a Division III-A mark of 5-2, and Lincoln caught the attention of the community and the rest of the division, when in the middle of October, they found themselves in the spotlight with an overall record of 5-0 that was their best start in a number of years.
But a 7-6 loss to Chariho on Lincoln’s Homecoming Night and a 14-0 defeat the following week on the road to Middletown forced the Lions to conclude the regular season behind the Chargers and the Islanders in the standings, and in the D-II quarterfinals, they absorbed a 26-14 loss to West Warwick.
“We had some bumps in the road at the end, but we were playing some really strong teams,” Cavanaugh said. “Every year is a new year, but the kids who have game experience (from last year) learned that sometimes you have to battle through some adversity. You can’t just show up and hope things go your way. You have to earn it during the week in practice, and that’s kind of been the mentality this year that some of the older players adopted. We need to finish the job, and we’re not talking about the season, we’re talking about today.”
“They were saying the other day that we don’t circle any games on the calendar,” Cavanaugh continued. “The next thing we have to worry about is our next practice and finding a way to get better in practice.”
The top player back is senior fullback and linebacker Tyler Durang, who earned First-Team All-Division honors after putting together an explosive season on both sides of the ball. Not only did he rush for 1,136 yards on 140 carries, but he was also among the Lions’ leaders in tackles. In the Injury Fund win over Cumberland, he ran for 75 yards on just eight carries.
Durang is one of several players on the roster who is a multi-sport athlete – he was ranked in the top 40 in the country in the 12-pound hammer throw during the past spring track and field season – “and Tyler’s a true football player,” said Cavanaugh. “He really sets the tone. He’s a strong kid who works hard, and he’s been unbelievable in the weight room.”
Also earning First-Team All-Division honors last season was Sean Clifford, and while he will be a safety on defense, he will be switching his position on offense and starting in the backfield in the Lions’ traditional Wing-T attack.
“Sean leads by example,” noted Cavanaugh. “He doesn’t say a word, but he’s one of the toughest kids you’ll find in our unit. He’s played quarterback and tight end, and he’s now at our wing back for us. He’s a true example of ‘whatever it takes for whatever the team needs.’ He’s the ultimate team player and it will be exciting to see him in a new role.”
Junior quarterback and linebacker John Nicoll also returns after becoming a two-time Second-Team All-Division selection. He had an excellent year behind center with his arm and his legs, “and he’s a great spirited kid who loves playing football,” added Cavanaugh.
Three seniors who also earned Second-Team All-Division honors last season were senior running back/safety Ryan Plante, who had over 500 yards rushing on just 58 carries, split end/cornerback Joe Conti, and lineman/kicker Ravi Kapadia.
The offensive line contains seniors Jack Bogdanski and Ronald Mourad as the centers, senior Issac Brown and Kapadia as the guards, and senior Mitch Murtha and junior Julian Mourad as the tackles. The tight end is sophomore Jacob Harris. but he’s being challenged for the position by his classmate, Jarett O’Hagan.
Most of the starters on offense will pull double duty on defense. Up front will be Brown, Murtha, Kapadia, and Julian Mourad, while at linebacker will be Nicoll, Durang, and two juniors, DaVonte Paris and Jamison Durango, who will see playing time while senior Jaylon Bodden is out with a shoulder injury.
Joining Plante, Clifford, and Conti in the secondary is sophomore cornerback Jayden Rodrigues, who along with junior DeAndre Parris, will also be involved in kickoff and punt returns.
Nine more players to watch are senior split end/safety Riley Galligan, senior wide receiver/defensive back Jose Ramos-Lopez, junior defensive end Noah Damore, junior running back Kyle Dussault, junior lineman Josiah Onyejekwe, sophomore guards Wilson Yang and Malakai Phetsarath, sophomore backup quarterback Scott Nicoll (John’s brother), and sophomore tight end Jacob Harris.
The Lions will begin their III-A schedule on Friday, Sept. 15, by taking on the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team at North Smithfield High. The following week, they will host Classical in their home opener at Ferguson Field, which will be aired live on Channel 10’s ‘Friday Night Rivals’ series.
The schedule doesn’t lighten up after that, because in the next four weekends, the Lions will tackle Middletown, which lost to unbeaten Moses Brown in last year’s Super Bowl, Chariho, Tolman, and Coventry.
“You try to look at who some of the really strong teams are, but it’s a really balanced division,” added Cavanaugh. “There’s nothing you can relax on.”
