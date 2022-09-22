LINCOLN – It had been three years since the Lincoln High football team won a game in its division, but the Lions ended that drought in a big way in their Division III-A opener last Friday night at Ferguson Field.
Despite having the ball on offense for only 16 minutes and 27 seconds of their 48-minute contest against the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team, the Lions broke off their share of big plays and ended up rolling to a 33-7 triumph.
The Lions, who had kicked off their regular season seven nights earlier with a 40-14 non-league victory over Johnston, produced 341 yards of offense on just 34 plays and received a huge night from junior fullback Tyler Durang, who rumbled his way for 152 yards and his third and fourth touchdowns of the young season on just 11 handoffs.
Lincoln had amassed 429 yards in its victory over Johnston, and while the Lions sparkled offensively again, “and we were fortunate enough to have some balance and get some big gains,” Lincoln head coach Sean Cavanaugh said, “our offensive line made the difference. Caden (Watters), Ian (Lanctot), Ravi (Kapadia), Issa (Ghazal), and (Mitch) Murtha were fantastic. We rode their backs.”
Defensively, the Lions spent nearly two-thirds of the night containing their visitors, who racked up 263 yards on 51 plays and received a productive night from senior quarterback Cole Vowels. The southpaw signal-caller not only aired it out early and often and connected on 14 of his 32 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, but he also led the co-op team on the ground by picking up 98 yards on 18 carries.
“They have small numbers, but they have the right numbers, and their quarterback is a special player,” Cavanaugh said of N.S./Mount, which dressed 30 players. “But our defense was solid. We gave them a few different looks, we kept the heat on, and we made plays when we needed to make them.”
The co-op team nearly struck for the game’s first points on its first drive, when on six plays, the visitors marched from their 18 to the Lions’ 25. But they turned the ball over on downs, and that’s when the Lions scored their first touchdown.
A 35-yard run by senior tri-captain Christian Petrone and a 33-yard run by junior tailback Ryan Plante quickly gave the Lions the ball inside the visitor’s 10-yard line. After three plays netted zero yardage, sophomore quarterback John Nicoll delivered on fourth-and-7 by firing a touchdown pass in the middle of the end zone to junior Sean Clifford, who cradled a low throw in the vicinity of N.S./Mount senior safety Zack Kerrigan.
Kapadia kicked the extra point, and with 2:14 to play in the first quarter, Lincoln had a 7-0 lead, but that didn’t last long. After N.S./Mount turned the ball over on downs at its 44-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, Plante picked up five yards on a carry and Nicoll delivered a 39-yard touchdown pass to senior Joe Conti.
Conti caught the long pass at the visitor’s 5-yard line, and despite N.S./Mount junior defensive back Aidan O’Neill doing his best to drag Conti down from behind, Conti was able to stay on his feet and motor around the right pilon.
Before the half came to a close, N.S./Mount cut its deficit to 13-7 with 2:13 on the clock on a 54-yard touchdown from Vowels to Kerrigan and the extra point from senior Gabriel Corriveau.
But midway through the third quarter, the Lions made it a 21-7 game on a strong 66-yard touchdown run down the middle of the field from Durang and the two-point conversion run from Petrone.
N.S./Mount then responded with its longest drive of the night, a 13-play, 37-yard march that absorbed eight minutes and 24 seconds off the clock, but saw the visitors turn the ball over on downs at the Lions’ 35.
Two minutes later, a 14-yard run by Petrone and a 13-yard carry by junior tailback Jaylon Bodden set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Plante that he took across the left pilon. That TD came with 7:14 to play in the game, and with 5:22 on the clock, Durang scored his second TD on an 8-yard carry.
The Lions were coming off a dominant performance over Johnston that saw Lincoln total 370 yards on the ground and limit the Panthers to just 78 yards of offense. Johnston actually owned an 8-7 lead at halftime, but Durang ran in two touchdowns in the third quarter to give Lincoln the lead, and in the fourth quarter, Petrone broke loose for TD runs of 41 and 26 yards and sophomore DeAndre Parris returned a kickoff 76 yards for another touchdown.
Nicoll also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Clifford in the opening quarter, and defensively, Conti grabbed two interceptions.
Next up for the Lions is a showdown on Saturday at noon against Classical at the Purple’s Morro Athletic Complex. The Purple are down from Division II after winning the D-II championship last fall, and even though they graduated three All-State players and have stumbled out to an 0-2 start, Cavanaugh sees this game as a difficult road test for his Lions.
“We still have miles to go,” said Cavanaugh. “Every week gets tougher and tougher. (Classical) has a lot of skill guys, and they’re coming off a real close game (against Woonsocket), so our work is cut out for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.