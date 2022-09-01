LINCOLN – The numbers are sky high on this season’s Lincoln High football team.
So are the energy and the enthusiasm.
After averaging rosters in the low to mid-50s over the past few seasons, head coach Sean Cavanaugh and his coaching staff saw 72 players come out for the program, including 20 freshmen.
“It’s the biggest number we’ve had,” Cavanaugh said after his team’s workout last Thursday night at Ferguson Field. “And we’re off to a good start. The numbers really help; the spirits have been really high, we’re working hard, and we have a really good mix of talent, with a lot of new guys to the sport of football.”
“It’s a great group,” Cavanaugh added. “Every class we have, they’re all really good friends, which really helps our team chemistry.”
The Lions, who will field varsity, junior varsity and “froshmore” teams this fall, didn’t win any of their nine Division II-A games during the past two seasons, and while they dropped down to D-III for the first time since 2017, so did all but four teams: two-time D-II finalist St. Raphael Academy, Barrington, Westerly, and Mount Pleasant.
Lincoln will play in Division III-A and take on defending D-II champion Classical, Chariho, Coventry, Middletown, Toll Gate, Tolman, and the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op squad, while Division III-B will contain the defending D-III (Narragansett) and D-IV (Ponaganset) champions, Johnston, Moses Brown, Mount Hope, Pilgrim, Rogers, and West Warwick.
“One of the kids said, ‘The biggest change is the numbers,’” added Cavanaugh. “We didn’t really move down. They changed the numbers and the really good teams moved up, and that sums it up. It’s going to be extremely competitive in the new Division II and new Division III, and that’s good for Rhode Island football.”
Three All-Division Second-Team standouts, senior running back/defensive back Christian Petrone, senior lineman Caden Watters and sophomore quarterback/linebacker John Nicoll, and an All-Division Third-Team selection, senior lineman Ian Lanctot, headline the Lions’ returnees.
While Petrone will return to the backfield and Watters and Lanctot will lead the way in the trenches, Nicoll will again be an important part of the offense, but the question is where.
Junior quarterback Sean Clifford is also back, and while “Sean has led us in the past, John is stepping up as a sophomore,” noted Cavanaugh. “They are two really good athletes, and we realize that we need both of them on the field at once, so we’re going to move some guys around. One will be the QB and the other one will be in the mix, either at fullback or at tight end.”
Also returning are junior running backs Ryan Plante and Tyler Durang, who will be key components of the Lions’ Wing-T offense.
Defensively, most of the starters on offense will pull double duty, such as Watters and Lanctot, who will be joined up front by junior Mitch Murtha, and Plante and Petrone, who will patrol the secondary with junior Joe Conte. Durang and Nicoll are also excellent linebackers.
Two more senior returnees to watch are linebacker Oliwier Kulpinski and lineman Tyler Sherlock, and four returning juniors to keep an eye on are linemen Ravi Kapadia, Issa Ghazal, and Noah Desmarais and running back/linebacker Jaylon Bodden.
Junior lineman Ronald Mourad and four sophomores, lineman Julian Mourad, running back/defensive back Kyle Dussault, wide receiver/linebacker Jamison Durango, and running back/linebacker Domenic Brady, also had great preseason camps.
Also out for the team are four players who have enjoyed a lot of success in baseball and basketball: seniors Brady Mellen, Donavon Lopez, and Preston DeSousa and junior Ryan Allen, and while “there’s been a lot of teaching, their approach has been fantastic,” added Cavanaugh. “We’re excited to get them in the mix.”
The Lions will kick off their season next Friday at 6 p.m. by hosting Johnston in a non-league game, but prior to that matchup, they will head to Tucker Field on Friday at 8:30 p.m. to play in a two-quarter Injury Fund exhibition against Cumberland. It will be the finale of a four-game schedule that will feature six other teams from northern Rhode Island.
Lincoln will kick off its III-A schedule by hosting the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team on Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., and the following weekend, they will visit Classical.
“We have a good schedule, and we like the teams we have on it,” said Cavanaugh. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us, but that’s what you want.”
