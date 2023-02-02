Lincoln High junior guard Lauren Cipriano, #12, passes the ball to senior guard Makayla Horan in the corner as she is defended by North Providence sophomore guard Lusine Hagopian during the first quarter of Monday night’s Division III game at the Lions’ gym. Cipriano scored a game-high 19 points and Horan added 13 to help lead the Lions to a 48-47 victory that was their sixth win in a row.
North Providence sophomore guard Riddhi Mistry, left, plays tight defense on Lincoln junior guard Lauren Cipriano and she tries to take the ball out of the corner of the court during Monday night's game.
Lincoln head coach Lindsay Lacey, center, talks to her players during a time-out in Monday night's game against North Providence. The Lions to a 48-47 triumph that extended their win streak to six games.
Lincoln High junior guard Lauren Cipriano, #12, passes the ball to senior guard Makayla Horan in the corner as she is defended by North Providence sophomore guard Lusine Hagopian during the first quarter of Monday night’s Division III game at the Lions’ gym. Cipriano scored a game-high 19 points and Horan added 13 to help lead the Lions to a 48-47 victory that was their sixth win in a row.
North Providence sophomore guard Riddhi Mistry, left, plays tight defense on Lincoln junior guard Lauren Cipriano and she tries to take the ball out of the corner of the court during Monday night's game.
Lincoln head coach Lindsay Lacey, center, talks to her players during a time-out in Monday night's game against North Providence. The Lions to a 48-47 triumph that extended their win streak to six games.
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High girls’ basketball team extended the Division III’s longest win streak to six games on Monday night, but not before receiving a scare from one of the D-III’s youngest teams.
A thriller that saw the lead frequently change hands came down to the final seconds. Down by a point to their hosts, and inbounding the ball under their basket with 7.5 seconds on the clock, the Cougars’ sophomore point guard, Lusine Hagopian, raced down the length of the court with the ball. And right before the final buzzer sounded, senior Morgan McGrath got off an off-balanced, fadeaway shot just outside the paint.
McGrath’s shot hit the rim, bounced off the other side of the rim, and fell to the floor as time expired, and as a result, the Lions were able to exhale a sign of relief and celebrate a 48-47 victory.
The win was a huge one for the Lions, who improved to 9-4, and entering Wednesday night’s D-III action, remained in a three-way tie for second place with Pilgrim and Narragansett and a game behind first-place Toll Gate (10-3) in the standings.
But the performance that fetched the Lions this exciting victory certainly did not please their head coach, Lindsay Lacey.
“Defensively, we gave up second chances,” Lacey said. “And we played really bad transition defense and we didn’t box out. But a win’s a win, and we’ll move on to play Exeter/West Greenwich (on Wednesday night).”
The loss, meanwhile, was a difficult one for NP, which has just three seniors and a junior on its 18-player roster. It was the fourth in a row for the Cougars, who slipped to 4-9, but for a good part of the contest, they certainly didn’t play like a sub-.500 team.
“Our division is wide open,” said Lacey. “Anybody can win on any given night, so whether it’s the 10th (best) team in our division versus the first, anybody can win no matter what.”
“We just have to play better,” she continued. “We had a layover from last week’s game against Central. We didn’t have a great practice yesterday, because we had some sick people and a family emergency, so we’re trying to figure it all out and manage it, but we’ll take this win and move on.”
As has been the case throughout the season, the Lions were led by their co-captains, junior point guard Lauren Cipriano, who tossed in a game-high 19 points, and senior guard Makayla Horan, who added 13 to go with seven rebounds and three steals.
“They’ve been playing serious minutes since they were freshmen,” said Lacey, who also received 10 points from junior forward Tayla Valentin. “They add some leadership.”
The Cougars’ top scorers were sophomore guard Riddhi Mistry, who sank four three-pointers and ended the night with 16 points, and Hagopian, who added 15 points, all coming in the first three quarters.
“I’ll give (North Providence) credit – they shot lights out,” said Lacey. “Whatever (Mistry) was shooting, she was making, and (Hapogian) was hitting some (shots) as well.”
The Lions kicked off the contest with the first six points, but a layup by Hagopian and a three-pointer by Mistry put the Cougars on the board, and from that moment on, this game was a back-and-forth tussle. Neither team owned more than a four-point lead as they exchanged the lead throughout the first half, which saw the score tied at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter and the Lions holding a 26-23 lead at halftime.
In the first 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, the Cougars rattled off nine straight points to take their largest lead of the night. But the Lions sliced their deficit to 34-31 by the end of the quarter, and Horan then gave the Lions the lead by scoring five straight points in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Again, both teams batted for the lead for the rest of the night, but with 1:06 to play, the Lions took the lead for good when sophomore guard Charlotte Labossiere zipped a dangerous pass from the corner, into traffic, and under the net to Valentin, who calmly put in a layup.
With 42.1 seconds on the clock, NP freshman forward Makenna Heon ht the front end of a 1-and-1 to make it a one-point affair. The Lions then got the ball back and did their best to kill as much time as they could off the clock, and with 14.9 seconds to play, Cipriano was fouled and went to the line for a 1-and-1, but she missed her first shot.
Seconds later, NP got the ball back and, after a time-out, a chance to win the game, but the Cougars came up short and the Lions kept their win streak alive.
As for the key to the Lions’ win streak? All you need to do is look at some of the scores from their past victories.
“Playing high-level defense is what’s getting us wins,” noted Lacey, whose team allowed an average of 35.2 points per game during the first five wins of their streak. “We’re playing very good defense, and we’ll keep working.”
The Lions will take their impressive win streak into one of their toughest parts of the schedule, which includes three teams that topped them during the first two weeks of January. Exeter/West Greenwich, which sat below Lincoln, Pilgrim, and Narragansett with an 8-5 record, had kicked off 2023 with a 43-42 win at Lincoln.
The Lions are back at home on Friday with a 6 p.m. game against Toll Gate, and while that promises to be worth the price of admission, so does next Monday’s 6 p.m. showdown on their court against Narragansett. Lincoln had suffered a 41-38 loss at Toll Gate on Jan, 6, but six nights later, took a 51-49 thriller from Narragansett.
Lincoln also suffered a 50-35 loss at Middletown on Jan. 10, but the Lions will also host the Islanders next Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.