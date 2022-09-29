LINCOLN – With a new head coach leading the way, the Lincoln High girls’ soccer team entered this week with a 2-1 record in Division II play, thanks to the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Ponaganset last Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ferguson Field.

Christina Maciel, who had spent five years at Lincoln Middle School, takes over the program, and after a month of play, the players “are piecing it together,” Maciel said. “It’s baby steps – new coaching staff, new style of play – but every time we’ve got on the field, we’ve got a little bit better.”

