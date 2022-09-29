Above, Lincoln senior forward Allyson Cole, left, tries to maneuver the ball past Ponaganset junior defender Katie Papa during last week’s Division II matchup at the Lions’ Ferguson Field. Cole scored the game’s first goal near the end of the first half to help the Lions defeat the Chieftains, 2-0. Left, Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney, shown taking the ball over the 50-yard line during last week’s game, netted a hat trick earlier in the season in a non-league victory over Toll Gate. The Chieftains, who took on Middletown on Tuesday night, will host neighboring rival Scituate tonight at 6:30 p.m..
Above, Lincoln senior forward Allyson Cole, left, tries to maneuver the ball past Ponaganset junior defender Katie Papa during last week’s Division II matchup at the Lions’ Ferguson Field. Cole scored the game’s first goal near the end of the first half to help the Lions defeat the Chieftains, 2-0. Right. Lincoln freshman midfielder Elaine Joy settles the ball on a throw-in. The Lions took a 2-1 record into their game against Scituate on Tuesday afternoon.
Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney takes the ball over the 50-yard line during last week's Division II matchup against Lincoln at the Lions' Ferguson Field. The Chieftains were shut out, 2-0, but in a victory earlier in the season over Toll Gate, Nerney netted a hat trick.
Above, Lincoln senior forward Allyson Cole, left, tries to maneuver the ball past Ponaganset junior defender Katie Papa during last week’s Division II matchup at the Lions’ Ferguson Field. Cole scored the game’s first goal near the end of the first half to help the Lions defeat the Chieftains, 2-0. Left, Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney, shown taking the ball over the 50-yard line during last week’s game, netted a hat trick earlier in the season in a non-league victory over Toll Gate. The Chieftains, who took on Middletown on Tuesday night, will host neighboring rival Scituate tonight at 6:30 p.m..
Above, Lincoln senior forward Allyson Cole, left, tries to maneuver the ball past Ponaganset junior defender Katie Papa during last week’s Division II matchup at the Lions’ Ferguson Field. Cole scored the game’s first goal near the end of the first half to help the Lions defeat the Chieftains, 2-0. Right. Lincoln freshman midfielder Elaine Joy settles the ball on a throw-in. The Lions took a 2-1 record into their game against Scituate on Tuesday afternoon.
Ponaganset sophomore Ana Nerney takes the ball over the 50-yard line during last week's Division II matchup against Lincoln at the Lions' Ferguson Field. The Chieftains were shut out, 2-0, but in a victory earlier in the season over Toll Gate, Nerney netted a hat trick.
LINCOLN – With a new head coach leading the way, the Lincoln High girls’ soccer team entered this week with a 2-1 record in Division II play, thanks to the Lions’ 2-0 victory over Ponaganset last Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ferguson Field.
Christina Maciel, who had spent five years at Lincoln Middle School, takes over the program, and after a month of play, the players “are piecing it together,” Maciel said. “It’s baby steps – new coaching staff, new style of play – but every time we’ve got on the field, we’ve got a little bit better.”
“I’m very familiar with all these kids,” Maciel continued, “but again, I had trained them a certain way in middle school, but then they got here in a different program with a different staff and style, so now it’s breaking that and getting back to what we were doing at the middle school level.”
The Lions were scheduled to visit Scituate on Tuesday afternoon at Manning Field, but with a little luck, they could have entered that game with a 3-0 record. But Lincoln kicked off last week with a tough 2-1 loss at home to Middletown that saw Lincoln outshoot Middletown, 12-6, and sophomore Caitlyn Procter score an unassisted goal, but the Islanders win the game with a last-minute goal.
Last week’s victory over the Chieftains saw senior forward Allyson Cole and sophomore forward Sofia Cacchiotti supply the goals, and first-year senior keeper Ava Bauzyk turn in a strong performance to earn the shutout.
“Ava is a fantastic goalkeeper,” Maciel noted. “She’s owning her box and she’s athletic to make great saves. But her distribution is tremendous, tops in the league as far as I’m concerned. She’s such an asset for us in the attack. She’s punting the ball over and well beyond (midfield) every time she hits it and that’s dangerous.”
“This is a kid who hasn’t played in net her entire high school career,” added Maciel. “She was on the field last year, playing up top, but this year, she’s our goalkeeper and she’s earned it.”
It looked like it was going to be a scoreless first half, as both teams took shots, but got great saves and tough work out of their defenses. But with less than two minutes to play in the first half, Cacchiotti set up Cole, who fired a shot past Ponaganset keeper Caroline Rhodes for the 1-0 lead. Cacchiotti later doubled the Lions’ lead with 17:35 left in the game.
In the Lions’ division opener on Sept. 13 at home against North Smithfield, Cole scored on a breakaway with less than two minutes left in the game to send the Lions to a 1-0 victory. Bauzyk again posted the shutout, as she and the Lions’ defense delivered an excellent performance.
Maciel, who has three seniors, four sophomores, and four freshmen in the starting lineup, hopes that as the season goes on, her team can be more consistent in scoring goals once they are inside the 18-yard line.
“I’m asking a lot out of our lineup,” she said. “It’s a very young lineup, but we’ve received some fantastic play out of some young kids. Caitlyn got the game ball tonight because our goals were because of the balls she was playing through. (Freshman) Elaine Joy is playing midfield and she’s just dynamite. I expect great things out of these kids if this is what they are showing as freshmen and sophomores.”
The Lions’ senior captains are Bauzyk, Brianna Procter, and Brooke Cole, but Cole is again sidelined with a torn meniscus and ACL after battling back from an ACL injury last season. Despite not being able to play, she still has a huge presence on the bench.
As for their goals this season, the Lions want to return to the playoffs and win their first postseason game since 2017.
“That’s definitely important for them, and they’ve set a goal to get there and at least get a win there,” Maciel said.
The Lions will host the Prout School, which lost in last season’s D-II championship match, tonight at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.