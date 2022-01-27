LINCOLN – The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announced earlier this week that Lincoln High School earned Level I status in the NFHS School Honor Roll, making LHS the first school in the state to earn Level 1 status in the Honor Roll.
The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center.
In earning Level 1 status, more than 90 percent of the coaches at Lincoln High completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching,” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses: “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest,” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Lincoln High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, the NFHS's chief executive officer, in a press release. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Lincoln High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
“As principal of Lincoln High School, I am extremely proud that our school has achieved Level 1 status within the NFHS School Honor Roll Program,” said Rob Mezzanotte in the press release. “At LHS, we are committed to the values of education-based athletics. Our athletic program, under the leadership of athletic director Greg O'Connor, promotes these values by equipping our coaches with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a difference in the lives of student-athletes. I would like to thank Greg for his leadership, and our coaches for their enduring dedication to our student-athletes.”
As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, Lincoln High will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
