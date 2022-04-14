LINCOLN – The Lincoln High softball team is bringing back its free spring softball clinic for girls in grades 2-8 on Saturday, April 30, from noon to 2 p.m., at Saylesville Elementary School’s Sullivan Field.
The clinic is run by the Lions’ softball program and head coach Alyssa McCoart. It will focus on basic infield and outfield fundamentals, baserunning, proper bunting techniques, and hitting.
Email McCoart at alm1414@cox.net for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.