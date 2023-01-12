Lincoln High senior Chase Hall, right, keeps the puck away from North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston senior Brandon Boudreau during last Saturday night’s D-II game at the Rhode Island Sports Center. Hall scored the second goal in the Lions’ 5-2 win, which improved their record to 5-0.
Lincoln High senior Nathan Turcotte settles the puck before he takes a shot on net during last Saturday night’s game. Turcotte has scored five goals and added four assists in helping the Lions roll out to a 5-0 start in Division II play.
Lincoln senior Jake Kye, left, keeps the puck out in front of him as he makes his way toward the boards with North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston senior Logan Whitton hot on his heels during last Saturday’s 5-2 victory.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Lincoln High boys’ hockey team got off to a slow start in its Division II-B showdown against the North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston co-op team last Saturday night at the Rhode Island Sports Center. But once the Lions’ first goal went into the back of the net, their momentum picked up, and so did their scoring, as they defeated the co-op team, 5-2.
The victory improved the Lions’ record to 5-0, and it was their second in six days over the co-op team. On Monday, Jan. 2, back at the Route 146 arena, the Lions topped their neighboring rivals, 4-2, but first-year head coach Dylan Narodowy was more impressed with what he saw his team do for an encore in the rematch.
“Our guys played well, a lot better than I thought they did on Monday,” added Narodowy, who graduated from North Smithfield High in 2014 and played and later served as an assistant coach for the Northmen. “I thought we kind of felt (North Smithfield) out on Monday and came out a little slow, but today, I thought we had good speed the whole way.”
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Lions, who reached the D-II title series last season before losing to North Kingstown, were hard at work picking up their fourth win of the season, a 4-2 victory over the Cranston/Scituate co-op squad at Cranston Veterans Arena. But for most of the first period of last Saturday’s game, they found themselves in a scoreless duel with the co-op squad, which fell to 3-3.
The Lions had to kill off two power plays in that period to keep their opponent off their scoreboard, and despite their speed on the ice, their shots were not necessarily going on net. When they were, North Smithfield freshman goaltender Michael Tremblay was there to stop them.
But finally, with 2:05 left in the period, senior defenseman Carter Tillson got the puck and blasted a long shot past Tremblay to put the Lions on the board.
“I just told them not to get frustrated and keep stacking the good shifts,” Narodowy said. “We had good shifts; it’s just a matter of sometimes you run into a good goalie and he was playing well. You just have to keep at it.”
The Lions added to their lead in the second period. After a wide shot from North Smithfield sophomore Nathan Gravel, the Lions took over. Senior forward Nathan Turcotte took off on a breakaway and slipped a pass to senior Chase Hall, who doubled the Lions’ lead with 12:34 on the clock.
Thirty-nine seconds later, the Lions scored their third goal, this time by sophomore Michael DeStefano.
“What I really like personally about (the win) was that every line we rolled out there got goals,” Narodowy added. “That’s big when you can have more than one line scoring, and we have three. You’re lucky when you get two, but we have three lines, and everyone’s scoring and moving the puck well.”
Lincoln senior goalie Nathan Goff kept the co-op team off the board until midway through the second period on a goal by North Smithfield junior Kayden Artruc that was set up by Gravel with 8:41 left in the period. The other goal that Goff allowed was a power-play score by North Providence junior Gianluca Albanese with 5:11 to go in the game.
“You know what you’re getting everyday when he comes in,” Narodowy said of Goff. “Personality-wise, he’s the rock for our team, and in between the pipes during games, he’s played unbelievable.”
The Lions’ final two goals were scored by Tillson with 9:40 to play in the game and senior Derrick Wood on the power play with 2:29 to go.
Despite not scoring last Saturday, Turcotte and freshman Nick Pelosi are tied for the team lead in goals this season with five, but for the most part, the Lions have been a pretty even team on the stat sheet.
“We’re getting scoring from everybody to be honest,” admitted Narodowy, who has also received four goals and five assists from Hall, three goals from Wood and Hall, and four assists from Turcotte. “Nobody is running away with our stats. It’s been a team effort.”
In the Lions’ victory over Cranston/Scituate, the Lions erased a 1-0 deficit by tying the score on a goal by Hall with 5:05 to play in the first period and then taking the lead on goals by DeStefano and Pelosi in the opening 4:11 of the second. Turcotte capped the scoring with a power-play goal 27 seconds into the third period, and Goff ended the night with 26 saves.
The Lions will face the St. Raphael Academy/Providence Country Day co-op team on Friday at 3:30 p.m., and Ponaganset the following night at 5 p.m. at the Rhode Island Sports Center.
“We’re playing well, and we’re really happy with how we’re playing right now,” Narodowy said. “It’s been great so far, but it’s a long season, so you just have to keep going. There is a lot ahead of us and a lot of good teams to play, so we’re going to keep on working and see what happens.”
