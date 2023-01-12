NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Lincoln High boys’ hockey team got off to a slow start in its Division II-B showdown against the North Smithfield/North Providence/Johnston co-op team last Saturday night at the Rhode Island Sports Center. But once the Lions’ first goal went into the back of the net, their momentum picked up, and so did their scoring, as they defeated the co-op team, 5-2.

The victory improved the Lions’ record to 5-0, and it was their second in six days over the co-op team. On Monday, Jan. 2, back at the Route 146 arena, the Lions topped their neighboring rivals, 4-2, but first-year head coach Dylan Narodowy was more impressed with what he saw his team do for an encore in the rematch.

