The Lincoln Little League’s ages 7-8 all-star baseball team were truly the number one ballclub at last Saturday morning’s Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament at Slater Park. Lincoln posted a 6-0 record in the tournament that included an 11-4 victory over Rumford in the championship game. The members of the team are, in front from left, Gerard Rowley, Henry Pozzuoli, Joseph Carola, Elias Sousa, Anthony Gonsalves, and Ryan Dos Santos; in middle row, Colin Riel, Evan Holzinger, Josh Therien, Cooper Norman, Desmond Nelson, and Luke Holmes; in back, coaches Tyler Rowley, Jim Riel, Aaron Holzinger, and Jean Therien and manager Steve Holmes.
Lincoln’s number two batter, Luke Holmes, left, steps away from the play at the plate, as Lincoln runner Anthony Gonsalves, right, slides across the plate as the ball is jostled free from Rumford catcher Charlie Costantino. That run came in the bottom of the third inning and cut Rumford’s lead to 4-3.
Lincoln’s number five batter, Josh Therien, gets ready to turn on a high pitch and hit it up the middle and into center field for a two-run single that gave his team a 5-4 lead in the third inning of last Saturday’s championship game. Therien went 2-for-3 with a triple and another run batted in.
PAWTUCKET – It took some time for the Lincoln Little League’s U8 all-star baseball team to get going last Saturday morning at Slater Park, but once the bats came alive in the third inning, Lincoln rolled to an 11-4 win over Rumford to become the newest Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament champions.
“It feels great,” Lincoln manager Steve Holmes said. “I’m super proud of these boys. I’ve been saying that all summer, but they deserve this. And the coaches that I have on this staff were unbelievable. I couldn’t have done it without them. It was a complete team effort.”
Some of the teams that have competed in this tournament have gone on to achieve greater success, including the Smithfield Little League all-star team, which is currently playing in the the Little League World Series.
Lincoln hasn’t had a team compete in this tournament for the past few years. North Providence had captured the title in 2021 and last summer, and prior to the lost COVID season of 2020, Cumberland was the champion in 2018 and ‘19.
Now the torch has been passed to Lincoln, which concluded pool play as the second seed behind Woonsocket. In pool play, Lincoln defeated North Providence, 15-5; Rumford, 8-3; and Johnston, 6-3, to advance to the playoffs, and after the all-stars shut out Smithfield in the quarterfinals, 14-0, they battled a tough Cranston Western team to a 12-11 win in the semis.
“We haven’t been in this tournament the last couple of years and we’ve heard a lot of good things about it,” Holmes said. “It lived up to what I heard and what everybody talks about, so it was definitely a tournament that we wanted to come in and play well and we did.”
Rumford was a feisty 8th-seeded team, which not only knocked out the top seed, Woonsocket, in the quarterfinals by a 9-2 score, but also 6th-seeded Barrington in the semis, 12-4, to earn its rematch with Lincoln.
“We already played (Rumford) once, I knew they were not a true eighth seed per se,” Holmes said. “I told these boys that they needed to be ready and whoever wants it more was going to come out on top.”
Rumford jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning by not only being patient at the plate, drawing two walks, but also aggressive on the basepaths. But Lincoln tied the score in the bottom of the first, as Luke Holmes walked and scored on Colin Riel’s triple to right-center field.
Rumford came back to score three times in the second off Lincoln starting pitcher Josh Therienand reliever Desmond Nelson, but Nelson got a run back for Lincoln in its half of the second, as he drew a walk, stole second, went to third on an error on the throw to the base, and came home on another error.
Stealing a page from Rumford’s book, Lincoln became more aggressive on the basepaths in the third and ended up taking the lead. The first run was scored by Anthony Gonsalves, who got hit by a pitch and eventually scored from second on a throwing error to that base.
Riel and Evan Holzinger then walked and scored on Therien’s base hit to center to give Lincoln the lead for good.
Lincoln scored two more runs in that inning and added four more in the fifth, thanks to three straight hits by Holzinger, who singled; Therien, who drove in a run with a triple, and Nelson, who also had a base hit. Nelson capped that inning and gave Lincoln an 11-4 lead by scoring on a passed ball.
“We hit well,” said Holmes, whose team had repeated as the champions of last month’s Rehoboth Summer Slam Tournament in Rehoboth, Mass. “Sometimes the bats go silent, but we usually hit.”
Nelson, who worked into the fourth inning, was the winning pitcher. He was the second of four pitchers used by Lincoln; catcher Gerard Rowley relieved Nelson in the fourth, and Luke Holmes closed out the game by striking out the side in the sixth.
“We normally pitch very well, and when we needed to, we did,” the Lincoln manager said. “It was good knowing we had the arms to get it done, especially in that last inning, going out there and shutting them down. It was good and it worked out well. We’re proud of these boys.”
That ends the summer season of baseball and Holmes remarked on how it’s good to end on a high note before the kids go back to school. He also enjoyed his team’s experience in this unique tourney, which has been in existence for 23 years and gives players ages 7-8 the opportunity to face live pitching, some of them for the first time.
