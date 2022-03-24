LINCOLN – Online registrations for the Lincoln Little League’s upcoming baseball and softball seasons for children ages 4-12 will be coming to an end by the end of the month, with tryouts and team placements to follow.
Visit the league’s new website at www.lincolnriysbl.org to sign up and for more information.
