Left, Lincoln starting pitcher Gerard Rowley turned in an excellent performance in last Saturday afternoon’s pool play game against Johnston during the 23rd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament in Pawtucket. Rowley pitched three innings, giving up just one hit while striking out eight batters, in his team’s 6-3 win. Right, Lincoln shortstop Luke Holmes, #23, gives a fist pump after tagging out Johnston runner Lucas Proulx, who tried to steal second base in the third inning after leading off with a single up the middle. Lincoln’s win over Johnston allowed the all-stars to finish pool play with a 3-0 record.
Lincoln shortstop Luke Holmes, #23, gives a fist pump after tagging out Johnston runner Lucas Proulx, who tried to steal second base in the third inning after leading off with a single up the middle. Lincoln's win over Johnston allowed the all-stars to finish pool play with a 3-0 record.
PAWTUCKET – Thanks to its 6-3 win over Johnston last Saturday afternoon at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field, the Lincoln Little League’s ages 7-8 all-star baseball team wrapped up pool play in the 23rd annual Christopher Andreozzi Memorial Tournament with a 3-0 record and the second seed in the quarterfinals.
Despite being a young team, Lincoln went into the Andreozzi Tournament with a seasoned ballclub. Late last month, the all-stars had posted a 5-0 record to repeat as the champions of the 30th annual Rehoboth Summer Slam Tournament in Rehoboth, Mass.
“We came in here ready to go,” Lincoln manager Steve Holmes said. “This is the one we want to win as well. We want to give it our best and be here (in the championship game) on Saturday.”
In its tournament opener on Aug. 5, Lincoln defeated North Providence, 15-5, and three nights later, the all-stars defeated Rumford, 8-3.
“The tournament has been great,” Holmes said. “I was just telling the boys that this has been a lot of fun and it’s nice seeing 14 teams represent and be a part of it. Right now, we’ve played well and we’ve played some good teams, but we know there’s a long road ahead and we’re ready for it.”
Lincoln started off on the right foot against Johnston last Saturday, as its starting pitcher, Gerard Rowley, was almost perfect through three innings. He faced the minimum nine batters and struck out six straight batters to get through the first two innings.
But Johnston’s Lucas Proulx led off the third by finally getting a piece of a pitch by Rowley and sending it up the middle for a single, but he was quickly erased at second when he was caught stealing. Rowley then continued his dominance by striking out the next two batters to bring his total to eight.
Rowley also spent time behind the plate and threw out a Johnston runner trying to steal second. Rowley, who called his pitching performance “really good,” also said that he likes playing both pitcher and catcher.
“Gerard did great,” Holmes said. “He works at it at practice with all our other pitchers. We gave him the nod today and he did exactly what we asked him to do. He pitched three great innings and I’m proud of him. He’s a good ballplayer and he’s very valuable.”
“A lot of these kids are really good baseball players,” the Lincoln manager added. “They get it and they work hard. We practice a lot, and we expect a lot from them and it’s been a lot of fun.”
In the bottom of the inning, Lincoln went to work at the plate. Leadoff batter Anthony Gonsalves hit a long drive past the right fielder for a triple and scored on a groundout by Luke Holmes.
Colin Riel then reached on an infield error and went to second on a passed ball. Evan Holzinger then walked, and when ball four went past the catcher, both runners advanced a base to move into scoring position, and moments later, scored on another error.
After three, Lincoln extended its lead to 5-0, as Luke Holmes singled up the middle, Riel walked, and both ended up scoring on passed balls.
With Rowley’s day done on the mound, Johnston finally got on the board in the fourth, as Bryce Parenteau singled up the middle and scored on a bases-loaded walk, but Lincoln got that run back in its half of the inning.
Johnston’s other two runs came in the fifth, but Luke Holmes closed out the game for Lincoln in the top of the sixth and struck out the side.
“Today’s game was a really good game,” the Lincoln manager added. “(Johnston) was a really good team. They made some plays and pitched well, but that’s what this game is all about. You never know how it’s going to end up. We battled, and so did they. (Johnston) definitely came out ready to play and it showed.”
“I’m proud of these boys,” he continued. “It was a team effort and it’s been a team effort. We try to do our best for everyone to realize that and try to be good teammates regardless of what happens to each player. Be a good teammate and support your guys. That’s what these kids do and it shows.”
Cumberland also took part in the tournament, but posted a 1-2 record and was unable to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. Cumberland’s win came last Thursday night and was a 15-1 victory over King Philip, but the all-stars also suffered a 12-5 loss to Woonsocket and a 15-3 defeat to Cranston Western.
Lincoln was scheduled to face 7th-seeded Smithfield in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night, and the winner of that game will play either 4th-seeded Cranston Western, which also went 3-0 in pool play, or 5th-seeded Johnston in the semifinals tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Slater Park’s Ruthowski Field.
The other bracket contains top-seeded Woonsocket and 3rd-seeded Pawtucket, which both went 3-0 in pool play, 6th-seeded Barrington, and 8th-seeded Rumford.
The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Slater Park’s Cosimini Field.
