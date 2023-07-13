Lincoln Lions Iron Man winners

On hand to receive the Lincoln Lions’ Iron Man Awards and Iron Butterfly Awards were, in front from left, Mackenzie Clearo, Nason Dooley, Oliwier Kulpinski, Xarious Armstrong, Ayden Woods, John Nicoll, Devin Nixon, Jordan Larivee, Jarett O’Hagan, and Kimaya Burke; in back, Dylan Jutras, Avalyn Guatieri, Zachary Tyler, Joseph London, Logan Shurtleff, Daniel London, Ashton Palanzini, Jacob Harris, and Nadious Armstrong.

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lions Football & Cheerleading Organization recently honored 21 recipients of the program’s prestigious Iron Man Award, as well as two Iron Butterfly Awards. These awards are presented to participants who started their careers with the Lions at the U8 level and ended them in the U13 division without any interruption.

This award, who was first presented in 2000, has been an ongoing tradition since then, and “we made up for a couple of past players that were missed, as well as the players that did not have the 2020 season due to the COVID shutdown,” reported league president Guy Williams told us

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.