On hand to receive the Lincoln Lions’ Iron Man Awards and Iron Butterfly Awards were, in front from left, Mackenzie Clearo, Nason Dooley, Oliwier Kulpinski, Xarious Armstrong, Ayden Woods, John Nicoll, Devin Nixon, Jordan Larivee, Jarett O’Hagan, and Kimaya Burke; in back, Dylan Jutras, Avalyn Guatieri, Zachary Tyler, Joseph London, Logan Shurtleff, Daniel London, Ashton Palanzini, Jacob Harris, and Nadious Armstrong.
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lions Football & Cheerleading Organization recently honored 21 recipients of the program’s prestigious Iron Man Award, as well as two Iron Butterfly Awards. These awards are presented to participants who started their careers with the Lions at the U8 level and ended them in the U13 division without any interruption.
This award, who was first presented in 2000, has been an ongoing tradition since then, and “we made up for a couple of past players that were missed, as well as the players that did not have the 2020 season due to the COVID shutdown,” reported league president Guy Williams told us
The league also praised its Super Bowl championship team from 2021. With former president Eric Borelli as its head coach, this team went undefeated each season and captured five Super Bowls, with several regional wins and an appearance in the national tournament in Orlando, Fla.
“We are proud of all our participants, but that was a special team who achieved something that not many teams have done in my 36 years of coaching,” said Williams.
Since 1995, the Lincoln Lions boast a dozen Super Bowl championships and several divisional titles, coupled with the accomplishments of the cheerleading squads, which have won local titles and competed in the regionals and the national competition in Orlando.
“We try to give back to our community and provide a safe environment for all our participants,” added Williams. “All our coaches have to take detailed safety courses and concussion protocol courses, and all are background checked. It is a lot of work, but in the end, it is about the kids.”
On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Lincoln Lions are hosting a free “Fun Day” at Lincoln High’s Ferguson Field, and it will be highlighted by a Pass, Punt & Kick Competition. Children of all ages, and from neighboring communities, are welcome to attend. Visit the “Lincoln Lions Youth Football & Cheer” Facebook page for more information.
