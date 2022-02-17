GLOCESTER — It’s been a number of seasons since the Lincoln Middle School wrestling team cracked the top 10 spots in the team standings at the RIPCOA Championships, but Lincoln broke into the top 10 in a big way at the state meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Ponaganset High by placing fifth out of 35 schools.
Lincoln saw half of its 14 wrestlers place in the top eight of their weight classes and 8th-grader Scott Nicoll and 6th grader Keagan Valente lead Lincoln with second-place finishes.
Wrestling at 100 pounds, Nicoll posted a 3-1 record that included three straight pins and the first two coming in 35 and 44 seconds. Valente, who competed at 70 pounds, won two of his three matches to reach the finals.
Also placing in the top eight was Austin Henault (4th place, 82 pounds), Damien Setaro (5th, 88 pounds), Drew Hall (6th, 70 pounds), Logan Shurtleff (7th, 150 pounds), and Wynston Domenico (8th, 140 pounds).
North Cumberland Middle School took 11th place and was led by Ben Vadenais and Tyler Hutchison, who took third places in their weight classes. Vadenais went 5-1 at 133 pounds and pinned four opponents, the first in 16 seconds, and Hutchison, who wrestled at 75 pounds, posted a 4-1 record that included two first-round pins.
Three more wrestlers who stepped onto the awards podium were McCourt Middle School’s Lezaine Garvin (5th place, 165 pounds), NCMS’s Landon Fitzsimmons (5th, 112 pounds), and NCMS’s Xavier Murray (8th, 150 pounds).
