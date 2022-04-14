LINCOLN – The Lincoln High softball team hasn’t had a winning season since 2014, but this season’s ballclub has a very good chance to end that drought this spring.
Unfortunately for the Lions, they were unable to kick off their Division II season on the right foot last week. Not only did they suffer a 6-4 loss to Toll Gate in their opener earlier last week at Warwick’s Winslow Park, but last Thursday afternoon, they dropped a 6-3 decision to West Warwick at Saylesville Elementary School’s Sullivan Field.
“They’re been working hard at practices and buying into what we’ve had to say,” Lincoln head coach Alyssa McCoart said of her players. “Although the outcomes aren’t in our favor, they’re still working hard. We’re still working at things, but we’re seeing progress each game, which is successful in my eyes.”
The Lions have nine returning players from last year’s 6-6 team, including sophomore sensation Lauren Cipriano, who was a First-Team All-Division selection last spring, and four freshmen on their 14-player roster. They also have a sophomore transfer in pitcher Gigi Torres, who played for Cranston West last year and won’t be able to play until midway through the season.
“She’s already brought a lot of energy to our team,” McCoart said about Torres. “She has the velocity and the pitches and competes at a high level. It will be interesting, and we’re looking forward to having her get into it.”
The Lions also have senior pitcher Houstyn McConaghy back, and in last Thursday’s game, with the wind whipping and the threat of rain in the forecast, she pitched well, as she struck out 10 batters and scattered eight hits and seven walks.
“She’s working hard, and she’s hitting the spots that we need her to hit,” McCoart said. “She started last game and this one, so she has had a huge impact on the team.”
The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, as freshman catcher Charlotte Labossiere singled past the second baseman, and after she raced to second on a groundout and took third on a passed ball, she scored on a groundout by her classmate, Olivia Riley.
But the Wizards overtook the Lions in the fourth by plating three runs. After two quick outs, the Wizards loaded the bases with two walks and a ground single past the third baseman, and that brought the top of the lineup to the plate.
Tianna-Lee Keovongvichit hit a flyball that dropped into no man’s land, behind the second baseman and in short right field, that scored two runs, and a passed ball allowed that third run to score.
The Lions cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the inning, when with one out, Cipriano hit a liner to left-center for a single and sophomores Tayla Valentin and Emma Such followed with base hits to left, with Such’s hit driving in Cipriano.
After the Wizards added another run in the fifth on Zoe Battersby’s run-scoring triple that she lofted over the right fielder’s head, the Lions answered back in the bottom of the inning, as senior Catherine Hien beat out a slap bunt for a hit, went to third on a double to center by Riley, and tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to center.
Unfortunately for the Lions, the Wizards kept them off the scoreboard the rest of the way and added two insurance runs in the seventh.
“It’s a game of softball; teams are going to get hit, and teams are going to score runs,” McCoart added. “We just didn’t execute in certain situations, but I’m proud of the girls for fighting back. We just couldn’t get it to get there.”
In the Lions’ loss to Toll Gate, McConaghy struck out nine batters in a solid effort, Cipriano belted a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, and junior Morgan White added a run-scoring double. Lincoln held a 4-0 lead, but Toll Gate struck late by scoring three times in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
The Lions and the Titans are back in the division, as are Mount Saint Charles, Johnston, and Woonsocket. West Warwick, along with Cranston East, Ponaganset, and East Greenwich, are up from Division III, and North Providence moved down from D-I.
McCoart does not know a lot about the newcomers to the division, but she said that her players will just need to prepare themselves and continue working hard.
“We want to learn from our mistakes and improve upon them,” McCoart said. “Right now, we hold them to high standards, including working hard everyday, holding them accountable, and being 100 percent when we’re hitting and our focus is locked in. We’re not going to win every game, but my expectations is just to continue to compete in these games and do the best we can.”
The Lions, who were schedule to visit Cranston East on Tuesday afternoon, will host East Greenwich today at 5 p.m., and on Saturday at 2 p.m., they will play neighboring non-league rival Cumberland at Tucker Field.
