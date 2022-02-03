LINCOLN – Cumberland vs. Lincoln in high school swimming has traditionally been worth the price of admission – two entertaining meets between the boys’ and girls’ teams that usually come down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Tuesday afternoon’s Division I matchup between the rivals at the MacColl YMCA certainly lived up to all expectations, and while the Lions were able to celebrate their ‘Senior Night’ by taking both meets and raising their records to 3-2, the Clippers certainly did everything they could to spoil the afternoon for their hosts.
The best meet of the two was the girls’ event. Tied at 42-42, the Lions were able to pull out a 49-45 victory by winning the final relay race behind the squad of seniors Sadie Brown and Olivia Nault, junior Olivia Alonzo, and freshman Emma Richard, which led from start to finish and clocked a 3:58.35 time that topped the Clippers by nearly 20 yards.
The boys’ meet didn’t offer as much drama as the girls’ thriller. The Lions led from start to finish, but only by more than four points on two occasions, with the last time being the final score. Owner of a 44-40 lead, Lincoln iced a hard-fought 50-44 win when its 400-yard freestyle relay squad of senior Tyler Lutz and juniors Alex Lopes, Kacper Paprocki, and Luke Abrahamson won in a time of 3:30.03.
“It’s a rivalry meet,” added Lincoln head coach Tom DiIorio. “It’s always tough. No matter how good you are, it’s always close, and I knew this was going to be a very good meet.”
“For two local communities to have such a great rivalry and fantastic swimmers, year in and year out, it’s a real treat,” noted Cumberland head coach Rod McGarry. “And it’s a friendly rivalry. A lot of these kids know each other, and we’ve had great meets for as long as these teams have been in existence.”
Brown, who plans to continue her swimming career at D-I Butler University later this year, dazzled in the girls’ meet by capturing the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:18.24 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.13 and helping the 200-yard medley relay team win the meet’s opening race to lead Lincoln.
Nault also swept the 50-yard (26 seconds) and 100-yard (59.04) freestyle events and joined Brown, Richards, and junior Andrea Alonzo on the winning medley relay team that clocked a time of 1:57.38, and Richards won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.63.
When Nault won the 100-yard freestyle, which was the meet’s sixth event, the Lions found themselves with a 35-15 lead and seemingly on their way to an easy victory. But the Clippers, who were led by senior Chelsie Friedland’s victories in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.53) and 100-yard backstroke (1:04.09), refused to call it an early day.
Instead, Cumberland took the top two spots in the next three events to dramatically knot the score at 38-38. Senior Lexi Hyland captured the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:28.21; the 200-yard freestyle relay squad of senior Catherine Shen, sophomore Joli Alicea, freshman Kiley DeFusco, and Friedland won their race in 1:53.76, and Friedland helped tie the meet with her win in the backstroke.
Each team then scored four points each in the breaststroke, setting the stage for the decisive 400-yard relay.
“I thought we responded very well against a powerful Lincoln girls’ team,” said McGarry, who saw his team record 10 PR times. “I just told Tom that this was a typical Cumberland-Lincoln meet, coming down to the last relay. And I give our girls a lot of credit – down by 20 points and coming back is unheard of in a high school swim meet.”
Lutz, who claimed the state title in the 500-yard freestyle as a freshman, delivered another stellar performance in the boys’ meet that also saw him capture the 200-yard (1:53.58) and 500-yard (5:12.24) freestyles and help the 200-yard medley relay team of junior Ryan Allen, Abrahamson, and Lopes win its race in 1:50.26.
Lopes was also a double winner in the 100-yard butterfly (55.87 seconds) and breaststroke (1:08.94), Abrahamson took first place in the 200-yard I.M. (2:14.42), and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Julien Crique, juniors John Crohan and Robert Rouleau, and Allen also won (1:42.39).
Speaking of the Lions’ 11th-graders, “we’re graduating some talented seniors, but we have a lot of very good juniors,” said DiIorio, whose program has only seven seniors, but 13 juniors and a wealth of underclassmen. “We’re still going to be good next year.”
The Clippers, who trailed the Lions by two points on seven different occasions in the meet, saw junior William Brennan also win the 50-yard (23.83 seconds) and 100-yard (52.32) freestyles, and his classmate, Jackson Diehl, seize the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.08).
“Our boys did a great job,” added McGarry, whose roster is also blessed with promising underclassmen. “We tried to hang in there and hope we could make a move, but every time we won an event, (Lincoln) went 2-3 in it to split the score.”
Both Cumberland teams dipped to 1-3, and they will wrap up their dual-meet seasons by facing North Kingstown, which teams also have one win each, on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Pods Aquatic Center in East Providence, and the Prout School next Tuesday afternoon at their Bruce Calvert Aquatic Center.
The Lions, meanwhile, have just one dual meet left, but they will have to wait until Wednesday, Feb. 9 to swim in it. Lincoln will take on La Salle Academy in a 6 p.m. showdown at Rhode Island College’s Surdut Pool.
After the dual-meet season comes to a close, both teams will set their sights on the postseason – and not the dual-meet format that took place during last winter’s COVID-shortened season. Both teams will return to the Division I championship meet that will take place on the weekend of Feb. 19 and 20 at Roger Williams University – the boys will swim on Saturday morning and the girls will compete on Sunday.
“But are we going to have a state meet?” asked DiIorio, who along with the rest of the swimming community, has no idea if the RIIL meet will return to the final Saturday of the month after a year’s absence. “That’s the big question.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.