Lincoln High senior Zach Henault, top, became the 11th wrestler in the program's history to reach 100 victories last Thursday night in his team's regular-season finale in the Lions' gym. He rolled to a 16-0 win over Smithfield's Reed Acosta in the 113-pound match to help the Lions cruise to a 53-15 triumph and cap their Division II dual-meet season with a 9-1 record.
Lincoln head coach Mike Tuorto, left, celebrated senior 113-pound wrestler Zach Henault’s 110th career victory and assistant coach Anthony Turchetta’s 150th win as a member of the Lions’ coaching staff last Thursday night after his team defeated Smithfield, 53-15, for not only their ninth win in 10 outings, but also a share of the Division II dual-meet title with Central.
Lincoln sophomore Davit Grigoryan, top, shown wrestling Smithfield senior Chris Gliottone in the 138-pound weight class during last Thursday's match, picked up the most exciting victory of the night by defeating D'Andrea, 7-6, thanks to an escape move with 0.7 of a second on the clock that snapped a 6-6 tie.
LINCOLN – The Lincoln High wrestling team and its fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate last Thursday night’s Division II dual-meet finale inside the Lions’ gym.
The most obvious reason shined brightly on the scoreboard. The Lions rolled to a 53-15 victory over Smithfield that not only raised their D-II record to 9-1, but also gave them a share of the regular-season title with Central. It marked the first time Lincoln finished atop the standings since the 2017-18 season, when they shared the Division II-B championship with West Warwick.
Last season, the Lions went 9-2, with their losses coming to the teams ahead of them in the standings, East Providence (11-0) and Central (10-1). But in the RIIL’s inaugural Division II & III Sectionals at Coventry High, the Lions savored one of the greatest meets in their program’s history by winning the championship and topping runner-up E.P. by 11 points.
“Last year, we weren’t satisfied with the regular season, but we went on to have a stellar postseason, which was excellent for the program,” said Lincoln head coach Mike Tuorto. “We’re just trying to repeat what we did last year, and I think that’s an important part of what we’re trying to do, and that’s to keep wrestling better. We say that February is Championship Month, and that’s what we’re looking for, to wrestle at our peak in this month.”
Before the match, the Lions also paid tribute to their seven 12th-graders in a ‘Senior Night’ ceremony, and one of those wrestlers, Zach Henault, made some history two weight classes into the match.
After Smithfield took a 3-0 lead by winning the 106-pound match, Henault cruised to a 16-0 win over Smithfield’s Reed Acosta at 113 that was the 100th victory of his remarkable high school career. He became the 11th wrestler in the program’s history to reach the century mark since 182-pounder Eric Chin in 2020.
“And to do it in three years, that’s the impressive part,” noted Tuorto, whose team did not take the mat during the spring COVID season of 2021. “He got short-changed, as all the seniors did, and it stinks, because (senior) Edwin Mooney would have been in the mix for (100 wins) as well because he’s in the 80s for wins.”
“Zach wrestles with very good technique,” Tuorto continued. “He’s defeated some very good wrestlers, and he has over 40 wins this season, so that’s also impressive.”
Tuorto also noted another milestone that his wrestlers and the fans were probably unaware of – his 150th victory with his longtime assistant coach, Anthony Turchetta, by his side.
Tuorto, who is in his 14th season as the head coach, saw his teams win 31 dual meets in his first three seasons, “but when Turc came in during my fourth year, that’s kind of when the program ascended,” he said. “We’re two like-minded guys, and the kids respond really well to him. We’re making sure we do things the right way, and we’re trying to continue that ascension and continue to wrestle tough.”
The Lions continued to wrestle tough in last week’s victory over the Sentinels. Mooney continued his fabulous season by pinning his opponent with 27.1 seconds left in the first round of his 120-pound match. Also delivering first-round pins were junior heavyweight Issa Ghazal and sophomore 160-pounder Noah Damore, and at 132, sophomore Kamel Dib gave the Lions a 17-6 lead with a third-round pin.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Davit Grigoryan picked up a hard-fought 7-6 win in arguably the most exciting match of the night, as he broke a 6-6 tie with a nifty escape move with just 0.7 of a second on the clock. Sophomore John Nicoll was also a 6-0 winner at 152, and winning their matches via forfeit were seniors Steven Agostinelli (170) and Christian Petrone (182) and junior Aaron Bolduc (195).
After Saturday’s sectional meet, the Lions will shift their attention to the state championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, which begins next Friday, Feb. 24, and concludes with the 14 championship matches the following night.
The Lions are looking to get as many wrestlers as they can onto the awards podium for finishing in the top six in their weight classes, as well as land a few in the top three so they can qualify for the following weekend’s New England Championships back at the PCTA facility. Lincoln hasn’t had anyone wrestle at the regional meet since 2017.
“Our goals are not done,” Tuorto said. “We have a lot to wrestle for in the next couple of weekends, and hopefully we’ll wrestle deep into March.”
