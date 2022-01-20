LINCOLN – Mike Tuorto did not know what to expect.
Seven months after watching his Lincoln High wrestling team opt out of the RIIL’s two-month spring season, due to COVID concerns that forced the sport to switch from last winter to May and June, the veteran head coach had no idea who was going to take the mat for the Lions when they began their first workouts after the Thanksgiving break.
“We didn’t know what to expect numbers-wise or how many kids were going to come back,” he noted. “We lost a few kids who were varsity starters two years ago who didn’t come back. We just didn’t know anything.”
Less than two months later, Tuorto knows one thing – he has a young, talented group, which rolled into this week with a 5-0 mark in Division II dual-meet action, and it promises to be a contender for the D-II regular-season title, as well as in next month’s new Division II/III sectional tournament.
“We’ve been wrestling really tough, especially coming off a lost season,” Tuorto said last Friday night after watching Lincoln cruise past West Warwick in the Wizards’ gym, 60-15. “We’re a young, scrappy group of kids, and I’m very pleased with where we are at.”
When the Lions last wrestled in the 2019-20 season, they were in their second winter competing in D-I, and they also boasted some up-and-coming talent, such as current seniors Damian Terrizzi and Tyler White and juniors Nameek Vieira, Zach Henault, Edwin Mooney, and Steve Agostinelli.
Terrizzi, who wrestles at 132 pounds, and White, who is at 152, have been standouts since they were freshmen, and Henault (113), Mooney (120), White, and Agostinelli (182 pounds) are among the wrestlers who have won their first five matches of the young season.
“Zach Henault and Edwin Mooney are wrestling top-notch right now, and I’m very happy with them,” praised Tuorto, who has one more senior in his lineup, 220-pounder Trae Rose. “I’m expecting great things from those two.”
Unfortunately for Lincoln, Vieira, who placed sixth in the 113-pound class at the state championship meet two years ago, underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the season.
As for some of the young faces in the lineup, freshman 145-pounder John Nicoll, freshman 170-pounder Noah Damore, and sophomore 195-pounder Aaron Bolduc are also 5-0, and sophomore 220-pounder William Hall is 4-0. Nicoll, Hall, and Damore have also pinned four of their opponents.
“We have some very talented wrestlers,” said Tuorto. “John Nicoll has a big motor and he’s a tough freshman, and Sam Rodrigues, our 106-pounder, is doing some special things.”
With such a young team, Tuorto and his longtime assistant, Anthony Turchetta, have preached the theme of “you don’t score until you score, because in some of our matches, we were in positions where we were so young that we weren’t finishing,” Tuorto noted.
“You need to finish your shots, get your good techniques, and get good head fakes. We talk about that in practice all the time of just doing the basics well, and for the most part, we’ve been doing that.”
In last Friday’s victory over the Wizards, who were competing in just their second dual meet of the season, the Lions were missing a handful of their starters, including Terrizzi, but they broke open a close match by winning the final seven weight classes, four of them by forfeit.
Freshman 120-pounder Jaxon Sherlock picked up his first career victory, as he nearly got pinned in final seconds of the second round, but came back to pin his opponent with 1:05 left in his match. Mooney also pinned his opponent in 29 seconds.
“This was our first competition in almost a month,” added Tuorto, whose team had defeated Burrillville, Toll Gate, Davies, and Tolman last month. “We had a pause in our program for about 10 days, and tonight, we only had one senior in our lineup.”
“It’s been a very challenging season, and right now, every team in the state is trying to figure out who’s in their lineup and who’s not in it,” continued Tuorto. “Obviously, everyone’s just trying to stay healthy, and we’re going to get healthy and get some guys back in our lineup.”
After their victory over the Wizards, the Lions took a short drive to Cumberland High the following morning to wrestle in the John D. Gorman Memorial Invitational at the Clippers’ Wellness Center. Henault captured the 113-pound title by pinning his three opponents in 19, 41, and 36 seconds; Mooney posted a 4-1 record to finish third at 120, and Rodrigues placed sixth at 106.
The Lions, who were scheduled to take on Central on Tuesday night, will visit Cranston East tonight at 6:30 p.m., and in the coming weeks, “we have East Providence on the schedule, which is very tough, as well as Scituate and South Kingstown,” reported Tuorto. “Hopefully, the kids will continue to wrestle tough and compile wins.”
