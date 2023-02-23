Lincoln wrestlers with medals

The Lincoln High wrestling team pose for a picture with their championship medals and brackets after taking second place out of 25 schools at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals last Saturday at Coventry High. The Lions are expected to send eight wrestlers to this weekend's state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. 

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

COVENTRY – Back at Coventry High last Saturday to defend its championship at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals, the Lincoln High wrestling team put together a performance that would have toppled last year’s title winners.

Last year, the Lions won the inaugural meet by topping a 25-team field with 176 points. This season, Lincoln scored 193 1/2 and not only saw nine wrestlers place among the top seven of their weight classes, but five also reach the finals.

