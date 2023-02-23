The Lincoln High wrestling team pose for a picture with their championship medals and brackets after taking second place out of 25 schools at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals last Saturday at Coventry High. The Lions are expected to send eight wrestlers to this weekend's state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
COVENTRY – Back at Coventry High last Saturday to defend its championship at the RIIL’s Division II & III Sectionals, the Lincoln High wrestling team put together a performance that would have toppled last year’s title winners.
Last year, the Lions won the inaugural meet by topping a 25-team field with 176 points. This season, Lincoln scored 193 1/2 and not only saw nine wrestlers place among the top seven of their weight classes, but five also reach the finals.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Central was the better team.
The Knights, who shared the D-II dual-meet title with the Lions, captured the sectional championship, and forced Lincoln to settle for runner-up honors, by amassing 216 points and placing nine wrestlers among the top four of their classes.
Taking a distant third place with 126 points was Toll Gate.
“We knew Central was strong,” said Lincoln head coach Mike Tuorto. “I have the utmost respect for (Central head coach) Mario Forte, and we said it all year long that this meet was going to come down to the two of us, and we were talking earlier that morning and we could see that separation between us and everyone else.”
Two seniors led the way for the Lions by capturing their weight classes: Zach Henault at 113 pounds and Edwin Mooney at 120. Henault, who won the 113-pound title last year with three first-round pins, turned in a carbon-copy showing by again quickly pinning the three wrestlers he faced in 15, 43, and 37 seconds, while Mooney, who placed second in his weight class at last year’s meet, ruled his three matches and won by scores of 16-0, 7-0, and 12-1.
“We wrestled really well in certain weights,” Tuorto said. “Zach only wrestled for less than two minutes in the entire tournament. And Edwin just grinded out matches. He looked dominant in the final versus (Johnston’s Logan) Martins, who was a state finisher last year, so that was big.”
Runner-up places were turned in by juniors Aaron Bolduc at 195 pounds and Issa Ghazal at 285 and sophomore Kamel Dib at 132. Bolduc had pinned three straight opponents, the first two in 37 and 45 seconds, to reach the finals, while Ghazal and Dib each won two matches.
Sophomore John Nicoll posted a 4-1 mark with two pins to place third at 152 pounds, and also delivering multiple pins were freshman Damien Setaro, who finished fourth at 106, and senior Christian Petrone, who took fifth place at 182. Rounding out the Lions’ placements was Noah D’Amore, who pinned three opponents on his way to a 7th-place finish.
Blackstone Valley Prep senior Oliver Parker, who wrestles for the Central Falls/BVP co-op team, nearly captured the 170-pound title, but took second place after winning his first two matches, but suffering a 5-4 loss in the finals. Parker also placed third in his weight class at last year’s meet.
Davies Tech’s top wrestler was senior Jaden Mercedes, who posted a 4-1 record with four pins in the consolation bracket to place fifth at 285. His teammate, senior Jonathan Picon Ruiz, also took eighth place at 195.
The state’s top wrestlers will now invade the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house for this weekend’s two-day RIIL Championships. The action will begin on Friday at 5 p.m., and the finals are slated for the following night at 6 p.m.
“We have five guys who are in phenomenal spots (in their weight classes),” noted Tuorto, referring to Henault, Mooney, Dib, Bolduc, and Ghazal. “We’re hoping that we can see something from them, as well as John Nicoll. If he doesn’t win in the quarterfinals, then we’re hoping to see him wrestle back (in the consolation round) because he’s a grinder, and that’s just what that kid does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.